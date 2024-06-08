Live blog: Aussies batting in Cup clash with England

Follow all the action from Australia's T20 World Cup clash with England live from Kensington Oval, Barbados

Full scorecard here

Watch every match of the men's T20 World Cup live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial

Live Australia v England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup

2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's Group B fixtures

June 6: Australia beat Oman by 39 runs

June 9: v England, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 3am AEST

June 12: v Namibia, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10.30am AEST

June 16: v Scotland, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 10.30am AEST

Super Eights, finals to follow if Australia qualify

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial