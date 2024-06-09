Newcomers Uganda claim unwanted record in Windies rout

Spinner Akeal Hosein took a career-best 5-11 as Uganda equalled the lowest score ever recorded at a men's T20 World Cup

Co-hosts West Indies cruised to a second T20 World Cup victory as they handed Uganda an unwanted place in the record books.

Chasing an unlikely 174 for victory in Guyana, tournament debutants Uganda were shot out for 39 in 12 overs as Akeal Hosein grabbed 5-11.

It equalled the lowest score in men's T20 World Cup history, matching the Netherlands' total against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Opener Johnson Charles gave the West Indies innings early impetus, hitting two sixes and four fours in his 44 from 42 balls.

Nicholas Pooran cleared the ropes three times as he hammered 22 from 17 deliveries, captain Rovman Powell making 23 from 18 and Sherfane Rutherford 22 from 16.

A late cameo from Andre Russell took the West Indies to 5-173 as he hit six fours in his 30 not out from 17 balls.

Hosein trapped opener Roger Mukasa leg before off the second ball of the innings, starting a steady stream of wickets as only two batters faced 10 balls or more.

"I think I needed this," Hosein said. "In the nets and in the previous series I felt like the ball was coming out of my hand good, I think I was doing everything right in the nets but I just wasn't getting the rewards.

"I knew I just had to stay calm and it would be my turn soon."

At 8-25 in the eighth over, Uganda looked in danger of breaking the record for the lowest score before Juma Miyagi offered some late resistance.

His unbeaten 13 from 20 balls dragged the total level with the record before Alzarri Joseph bowled last man Frank Nsubuga for a duck to finish with 2-6 from his three overs.

West Indies join Afghanistan at the top of their pool with two wins and face New Zealand in Trinidad on Wednesday night.

Uganda wrap up their debut in the tournament against New Zealand on Friday night.

