Thunder secure World Cup winner for another two years

NSW batting prodigy Sam Konstas will be eyeing a Big Bash debut after re-signing with Sydney Thunder until 2026

Young batting talent Sam Konstas will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his hero turned mentor Shane Watson next summer as he eyes a potential debut with Sydney Thunder.

Konstas, a member of Australia's triumphant Under-19 World Cup last February, has signed a two-year extension with the Western Sydney club that the 18-year-old has supported since he can remember.

Sydney Thunder BBL|14 squad (so far): Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha

The right-handed opener was part of the Thunder squad last season but didn't play a match due to his U19 international commitments, finishing the World Cup with 191 runs at 27.28 and a top score of 108 against the West Indies as Australia beat powerhouses India to lift the trophy.

The Thunder meanwhile finished last in KFC BBL|13 with just win. The club reappointed head coach Trevor Bayliss last week on a one-year deal with general manager Trent Copeland declaring he expected the experienced mentor to "lead the team on an upward trajectory this season".

Konstas is the second addition to the Thunder's roster for the coming season after the club strengthened their pace bowling stocks by acquiring Wes Agar from Adelaide Strikers in a trade that also involved an exchange of second-round draft picks.

A lottery to decide the order for the BBL|14 Draft is expected to be announced soon.

"My older brother went for Thunder and we always loved watching, ever since we were little kids we have supported Thunder all the time," Konstas said.

"Now it's quite surreal to be able to play for Thunder and getting to know the players and the whole team. It's a great experience for myself."

Childhood hero and Thunder great Watson presented Konstas his NSW Blues cap ahead of his first-class debut against Tasmania last November and a chance meeting with the former Australian allrounder two years ago sparked a further relationship with the BBL club.

Watson took on a significant mentorship role with the emerging batter and sponsored him through his T20 Stars equipment company, also helping facilitate Konstas' Premier club switch from St George to his former side Sutherland ahead of the 2022-23 season, which helped the young gun nail down a regular first XI spot.

"It started during school, he was training at Woollahra cricket nets and he was kind enough to chat with me," Konstas said of the meeting with Watson.

"We were also training and I was lucky enough to have a good chat to him and ever since we've had a very good relationship and he's been a mentor to me.

"He's supported me throughout my journey and given me advice and guidance on different scenarios cricket wise and off-field as well, so I've learnt a lot from him, and he's been a massive support."

Konstas played all three of the Blues' Marsh Sheffield Shield matches after returning from the U19 World Cup in South Africa, scoring his first half-century in the final round of last season.

Copeland, in his first season as Thunder's GM, said the prodigious batting talent represented exactly what the club's new era looked like and had the passion and commitment required to reach the BBL's pinnacle.

"Sam has been on board with Thunder as a fan since day dot and now he gets the chance to be there as a player," the former NSW seamer said.

Konstas raises his bat after reaching his maiden first-class half-century against Queensland in March // Getty

"I don't think I've ever seen a player Sam's age so focused and committed to the cause and that's not just with his on-field play.

"He is passionate about this club, our fans in Western Sydney and the entertaining style of cricket we want to play."

Konstas is the second member of the U19 World Cup-winning side to earn a BBL|14 contract after Harry Dixon signed a two-year deal with Melbourne Renegades ahead of last season.