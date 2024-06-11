Follow along as Australia meet Namibia at a cricket World Cup for the first time in 21 years with this clash in Antigua
Live blog: Australia win toss, opt to bowl against Namibia
2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Australia's squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Australia's Group B fixtures
June 6: Beat Oman by 39 runs
June 9: Beat England by 36 runs
June 12: v Namibia, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10.30am AEST
June 16: v Scotland, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 10.30am AEST
Super Eights, finals to follow if Australia qualify
