Live blog: Australia win toss, opt to bowl against Namibia

Josh Schönafinger, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Follow along as Australia meet Namibia at a cricket World Cup for the first time in 21 years with this clash in Antigua

Full scorecard here

Live

Australia v Namibia, ICC Men's T20 World Cup

2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's Group B fixtures

June 6: Beat Oman by 39 runs

June 9: Beat England by 36 runs

June 12: v Namibia, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10.30am AEST

June 16: v Scotland, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 10.30am AEST

Super Eights, finals to follow if Australia qualify

