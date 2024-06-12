Unplayable Pod: Records tumble as Aussies thump Namibia

The winning margin, Zampa's wickets, Maxwell's catches: Australia had plenty of reasons to cheer on Wednesday night in Antigua

A MASSIVE victory for Australia, chasing down's Namibia's 72 before the Powerplay was even finished!

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron recap the action from Antigua with full marks going to Australia's bowlers, and top order.

Plus, there's a developing situation happening in Group B with England's fate now potentially in Australia's hands...

