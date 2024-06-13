Aussie attitude unchanged despite England permutations

Pat Cummins says England's T20 World Cup predicament won't change the way Australia approach their final Group B match against Scotland

Pat Cummins, the man at the centre of last year's Ashes controversy that saw Australia's 'spirit of cricket' questioned, believes the nebulous concept would be contravened if his side did not do everything they could to defeat Scotland in their final T20 World Cup group-stage match.

Cummins, whose steadfastness in standing by the Jonny Bairstow stumping at Lord's outraged his opponents, hosed down suggestions the undefeated Aussies could underperform in Saturday's (10.30am Sunday AEST) game that has nothing on the line for them.

Scotland opener Michael Jones has joked that he would welcome David Warner opening the bowling given Australia's unusual predicament.

An Australia loss to the Scots will knock defending champions England out of the tournament.

A win to Australia would see Scotland knocked out after Jos Buttler's men registered a mammoth victory over Oman on Thursday that lifted their net run-rate (NRR) from -1.8 to 3.081, and crucially above their British rivals' 2.164.

Pre-determined seedings for the Super Eight and not carrying through NRR from the first round have left Australia in this position after they thrashed Namibia to seal qualification to the next phase.

Josh Hazlewood did indicate after that game it could be in his side's interests to eliminate England, a team they have struggled to beat in recent T20s despite downing them in Barbados last week.

But Cummins claimed Hazlewood had been joking and his remarks taken out of context.

"When you go out and play, you're trying your best every time. And if you're not, it's probably against the spirit of cricket," the Test and ODI captain, who has handed the reins to Mitch Marsh for the T20 side, told reporters in St Lucia on Thursday.

"I haven't really thought too deeply because it's never really popped up.

"I was speaking to Joshy who had a bit of a joke about it the other day and it got taken a bit out of context. We'll go out there and try to play Scotland who have had a really good tournament so far so it's going to be tough.

"It's something you discuss as one of the quirks of the setup, but it does it change the way we play? Absolutely not."

Cummins bowls during his 1-16 against Namibia // Getty

"I don't think you can (go into a game not trying to win) – ever. You're playing an international game in the middle of a World Cup.

"You still want to try and have a good game and carry that on into the Super Eights. I've never stepped on to the field without the mindset of being aggressive, like the guys have so far."

ICC regulations prohibit "inappropriate strategic or tactical" manipulation of a result or net run-rate "in order to affect the standings of other teams".

That would rule a line through Marsh throwing Warner the new ball. Australia, nonetheless, are free to rotate their XI as part of their stated aim of getting game time into all 15 of their squad members.

01:30 Play video Match wrap | Ruthless Australia make quick work of Namibia

Cameron Green and Ashton Agar are both yet to feature despite each being touted as having a role to play in certain conditions. Back-up keeper Josh Inglis will also be in the frame.

Mitchell Starc is a strong chance to return after a calf complaint sidelined him from the Namibia match.

Under the watchful of the team physiotherapist, the left-armer completed a series of run-throughs on the Daren Sammy Stadium outfield on Thursday before bowling at what appeared to be full tilt on a centre wicket.

Starc bowls at Australia training at Daren Sammy Stadium on Thursday // Tama Stockley-cricket.com.au

Priming the fast bowlers for the Super Eight stage when games will come thick and fast is a priority for the Aussies.

"I know going into the start of the tournament, in a perfect world, we'd get a game into just about all the squad members," said Cummins. "Wouldn't be surprised. Once they have a look at the wicket and work out match-ups, if a couple of new guys come in.

"It's a bit of a luxury now in this first section of the tournament. I think once you get to the Super Eights I don't think there will be any rest," he said.

"We're used to playing Test cricket so four overs is a breeze. No workload issues at all.

"(Travel) is a factor definitely. You start prioritising sleep and refuelling and those kind of things but in terms of getting up for the game it's fine.

"We've done it loads of times. Loads of IPL games are played, fly to the other side of the country, play again. Same with BBL. It's not necessarily new. It'll be busy, but (we're) kind of used to it."

13:05 Play video 'Relaxed' Cummins ready for intense Super Eights push

2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's Group B fixtures

June 6: Beat Oman by 39 runs

June 9: Beat England by 36 runs

June 12: Beat Namibia by nine wickets

June 16: v Scotland, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 10.30am AEST

Super Eight fixtures opponents to be confirmed

21 June: v D2, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10.30am AEST

23 June: v C1, Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent, 10.30am AEST

25 June: v India, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, 12.30am AEST

Semi-finals to follow if Australia qualify

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial