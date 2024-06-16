Unplayable Podcast: Reverse paddles, long balls, Scottish fight

Scotland brought the fight as an Australian win would keep England's tournament alive

Scotland brought the fight as an Australian win would keep England's tournament aliveWith all the chatter in the lead-in being whether or not the Aussies would tank, and therefore eliminate England, it was good to a quality cricket contest between Scotland and Australia.

Brandon McMullen and Mark Watt showed plenty for the Scots but they just didn't have enough as Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David finished the job.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron are in St Lucia and recap the final match of Group B while looking ahead to the Super Eight stage.

