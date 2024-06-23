Unplayable Pod: Pipes out as Afghans make history

Afghanistan secured their first ever win over Australia thanks to a bicep-curl loving allrounder

A special moment for Afghanistan cricket who, eight months after they had their hearts broken by Glenn Maxwell's Mumbai Miracle, finally tasted success against Australia.

Gulbadin Naib was the difference with the ball while Marcus Stoinis and Rahmanullah Gurbaz had a fiery stoush that proved an entertaining sideshow.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron were at the wonderful Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent for the historic result.

We'll be recapping all of Australia's World Cup matches, plus bringing you exclusive news from trainings and press conferences, so remember to hit subscribe so TUP hits your feed as soon as it drops!