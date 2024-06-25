Afghanistan into semis, Aussies bundled out in dramatic finish

Australia's World Cup campaign is officially over after their last-ditch hope of qualifying fell through after Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in a contentious and dramatic final match in St Vincent.

The Aussies' destiny had been taken out their own hands after their loss to India earlier on Monday relying on Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan by a modest margin.

The Tigers threatened to topple Afghanistan's middling total of 5-115, and even appeared an outside chance of getting there inside 12 overs which would have seen them leapfrog Australia and Afghanistan into a semi-final.

But inspirational captain Rashid Khan almost singlehandedly willed his side to victory, backing up three late sixes by taking 4-23 to see Bangladesh bowled out for 105 as Afghanistan surged to the maiden World Cup semi-final appearance.

The eight-run DLS win confirmed Australia's fate, with their tournament now over having won just one out of their three Super Eights matches.

"Well it's something like a dream for us, being in the semi-finals," Rashid told the host broadcaster. "It's all about the way we started the tournament. It's unbelievable, I don't have any words."

There was high drama when Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott, the former England Test batter, was seen urging his side to slow down their over rate just before the third bout of rain delayed Bangladesh's chase.

Veteran allrounder Gulbadin Naib then suddenly fell to the floor with a supposed bout of cramps right as the rain arrived, a move skipper Rashid did not appear to condone and which commentator Simon Doull labelled "unacceptable".

The sight of Gulbanin then sprinting in celebration following an important late wicket in a tight two-run over certainly made a mockery of the earlier theatre. "Paper hamstrings and a golden arm," came the call from Doull.

"Rain is something that's not in (our) hand, but mentally we were always there, we have to play 20 overs and we have to take 10 wickets and that's the only way we can get to the semi-finals, there is no other way we can be in the semi-finals," Rashid said.

"Gulbadin, he had some cramp I think, hopefully he will be alright, but that wicket he gave us, at that stage, was a massive wicket for us."

It mattered little in the context of the see-sawing contest, however, as Naveen ul-Haq closed out the match with consecutive wickets, leaving opener Litton Das stranded on 54no having carried his bat through an incredible climax.

Afghanistan had been well contained by leg-spinner Rishad Hossain (3-26 from four overs) and Taskin Ahmed (1-12), with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (43 off 55) and Rashid leading the way with the bat.

Afghanistan's victory was finally sealed when the last Bangladesh wicket fell with the total on 105 at 1.10am local time. Few dared leave the ground as they were gripped until the end by the action and the kaleidoscope of changing fortunes.

"We have worked so hard over the past few years and we were dreaming and we were waiting for this day," Naveen said. "When that day comes and it happens, it's a surreal experience."

As he spoke, the Afghanistan players carried their captain Rashid Khan around the field as rain fell.

Men's T20 World Cup finals

27 June: Semi-final 1, South Africa v Afghanistan, Brian Lara Academy, Trinidad, 10.30am AEST

28 June: Semi-final 2, India v England, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 12.30am AEST

30 June: Final, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 12.30am AEST

