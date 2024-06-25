'Bevan Sent' launches new audio documentary podcast series

Cricket.com.au's new podcast offering delivers six compelling stories in its first season, beginning with Michael Bevan's move to Tasmania

Cricket.com.au has today launched a landmark new podcast series, Stories After Stumps, which dives into the game's glorious history through half a dozen compelling episodes in its maiden season.

Utilising Cricket Australia's vast library of archival audio, together with exhaustive research and dozens of interviews with players, coaches, umpires and administrators, our podcasters Adam Burnett and Josh Schonafinger have developed six fascinating narratives, told in audio documentary style; a groundbreaking format in Australian sport.

The opening episode of season one, 'Bevan Sent' looks at the incredible maiden season of Michael Bevan at Tasmania, which ended in a record-breaking campaign for the legendary batter and a long-awaited trophy for the Tigers.

The accounts of that season – and of the at-times polarising Bevan – are both hilarious and heroic, and you can listen here or wherever you usually tune into your podcasts.

Catch all six episodes in our first season, dropping fortnightly from June 26, and listen to our two-minute preview episode here.