Rashid gets ICC scolding for fiery bat throw

Star allrounder Rashid Khan reprimanded for bat-hurl at teammate in chaotic win over Bangladesh but free to play in semi-final

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been reprimanded for showing dissent towards a teammate during his side's T20 World Cup win over Bangladesh.

The incident occurred during the final over of Afghanistan's innings in Monday's clash in St Vincent, with the 25-year-old showing his frustration towards fellow allrounder Karim Janat for declining a second run and he ended up throwing his bat towards his partner.

Rashid scored 19 runs off 10 balls and then took 4-23 to help Afghanistan reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time after an eight-run victory over Bangladesh under the Duckworth-Lewis-System (DLS).

The star allrounder did manage to get back on strike for the final two balls of the innings off which he slammed a six off the last one to crucially boost Afghanistan's total to 5-115.

They joined India as the qualifiers from Group 1 after bowling out Bangladesh to 105 chasing a revised target of 114.

"It's a massive achievement for us as a team and as a nation to be in the semis," Rashid said.

"The cricket we have played in the whole tournament so far, I think we deserve to be there."

The International Cricket Council said Rashid was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match".

They said Rashid admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, meaning there will be no formal hearing and he will be free to play against South Africa in today's first semi-final.

And teammate Gulbadin Naib appears to have escaped punishment for a dubious cramp moments before a rain delay – labelled by Australia skipper Mitch Marsh as "the funniest thing he'd seen on a cricket field" – and will also be free to line up against South Africa in Trinidad.

Men's T20 World Cup finals

27 June: Semi-final 1, South Africa v Afghanistan, Brian Lara Academy, Trinidad, 10.30am AEST

28 June: Semi-final 2, India v England, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 12.30am AEST

30 June: Final, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 12.30am AEST

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial