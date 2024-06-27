Key allrounder recommits to Hurricanes ahead of WBBL|10

Nicola Carey hopes to bring her superb domestic 50-over form to the WBBL after confirming she will spend another season in purple

Hobart Hurricanes have locked in another piece of the puzzle for Weber WBBL|10, signing key allrounder Nicola Carey for another season.

Carey, who represented Australia on 50 occasions before turning down a national contract ahead of the 2023-24 season, has been with the Hurricanes since WBBL|05.

The pace-bowling allrounder and skillful batter enjoyed her best domestic season to date last summer in the 50-over Women’s National Domestic League, where she was named both player of the final and player of the season.

Overall, she struck 696 runs and captured 14 wickets as Tasmania won a third consecutive title.

Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|10 squad (so far): Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman

Now, the 30-year-old is determined to take that form into the shortest form of the game, as she aims to help the Hurricanes reach the finals for just the second time since WBBL|02.

Her experience will again be crucial for the Hurricanes, who currently have eight players on their contract list for the upcoming season, including Australia allrounder Heather Graham and new signing Lauren Smith.

"We are blessed to have a player of Nic’s standard be a crucial aspect of our list, she has the ability to change a match in all three facets of T20 cricket," High Performance General Manager Salliann Beams said.

"It has filled me with pride watching her game continue to improve since coming down to Tasmania, and I know that she can help guide us to success in Hurricanes Purple."

Star opener Elyse Villani is among those off-contract following WBBL|09 alongside Maisy Gibson, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Manix-Geeves and Julia Cavanough, with the Hurricanes set to confirm further re-signings and new additions in the coming weeks.

The Hurricanes emerged as big winners from the WBBL|10 Draft lottery earlier this month, securing the first pick which ensures they will get first dibs on the best overseas talent.

Hobart will also have picks No.9, 24 and 25 at the draft, which will be held in September with details to be confirmed shortly.