Munro returns as Heat lock away key piece of title defence

New Zealand T20 veteran Colin Munro returns to Brisbane in BBL|14 after penning a two-year deal with the defending champions

Brisbane Heat have taken a key step towards defending their KFC BBL|13 title by securing the return of New Zealand T20 journeyman Colin Munro for another two seasons.

The left-hander has played 428 T20 matches in nine different competitions around the world, scoring 10,961 runs at a career strike rate of 141.25, with five centuries and 67 half-centuries.

The 37-year-old lines up for his third season with the Heat and is the Big Bash's sixth player to be signed under new rules which allow each club to sign one men's and women's international on a multi-year deal prior to the overseas player draft.

Brisbane Heat squad for BBL|14 (so far): Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro (direct overseas signing), Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson

The Heat previously announced South African Nadine de Klerk as their WBBL direct signing, also on a two-year deal.

Munro, who was a member of the Perth Scorchers' 2021-22 BBL title win, has played the past two seasons with the Heat and scored 502 runs with blistering knocks of 98 and 99 not out.

In both seasons he left early to join the Desert Vipers in the UAE-based ILT20 competition, but his new Heat deal will ensure Munro is available for all BBL matches for the next two season, including finals.

Players signed under the new multi-year option for overseas recruits must be available for the entire season from BBL|15 onwards, the four men's internationals to ink deals so far – Sam Billings (Sydney Thunder), Tom Curran (Melbourne Stars), Chris Jordan (Hobart Hurricanes) and Munro – have all committed for the entire BBL|14 campaign as well.

The new rules have been designed to help reduce the loss of international players to rival T20 leagues in the second half of the men's Big Bash season.

With English white-ball specialist and former Heat star Billings joining the Thunder next season while Brisbane cult hero and last season's finals hero Josh Brown linking with Melbourne Renegades, securing the return of Munro helps create some stability at the top of the order for the reigning champions in their first season under new head coach Johan Botha.

Munro will lead a strong Brisbane line-up, alongside Australia's Usman Khawaja and Matt Renshaw, and wants to be part of a championship side.

"It was pretty poignant being away and watching the boys go one better to win the title, after going through the disappointment of the previous season when we got beaten at the death in the final,'" Munro said.

"It's a strong squad again and I'm looking forward to being part of what we can build together. There are always opportunities to get better and as a group, we should be excited about the new goals we will pursue this summer."

Munro has played Test, ODI and T20 cricket for New Zealand but announced his retirement from international cricket when he was overlooked for the Black Caps T20 World Cup squad for last month's tournament.

He said he and his family feel right at home in Brisbane.

"Playing at a packed Gabba again, especially in front of family and friends, is such a highlight and the way the fans have embraced the team in the past few seasons has been brilliant to experience," he said.

The Heat will need to add at least two more overseas players to complement Munro in September's BBL|14 Draft where they will have picks 6, 14, 19 and 30.