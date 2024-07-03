Star-struck: Proteas superstar finds a new home for WBBL|10

Melbourne Stars have made one of the biggest moves of the off-season, signing star allrounder until at least WBBL|12

Melbourne Stars have pulled off a major coup luring South Africa superstar Marizanne Kapp to the club for the next three seasons.

Kapp, the ICC's top-ranked ODI allrounder, was drafted by the Sydney Thunder with pick No.1 in last year's overseas player draft.

But she will reunite with captain Meg Lanning and coach Jon Batty at the Stars in Weber WBBL|10 after spending the past two Women's Premier League seasons playing under the pair at Delhi Capitals.

She will form a potent pace attack with Australian stars Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth, while her powerful batting will strengthen the Stars' middle-order.

Perhaps just as importantly, Kapp will bring her signature nerves of steel and gritty determination to a club hoping to make the WBBL finals for the first time since WBBL|06.

Contracted for WBBL|10: Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland Ins: Marizanne Kapp (Thunder) Outs: TBC Local players off contract: Tess Flintoff, Milly Illingworth, Olivia Henry, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Jas Nevins, Sophie Reid WBBL|09 overseas players: Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley (all England) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 4, 12, 21, 28

"I've been working with JB (Jonathan Batty) for a couple of years and then obviously working with Meg was a big factor for me moving, I like they way they work," Kapp said.

"I feel like the first couple of Big Bashs, we played a lot more in the bigger stadiums, I absolutely love bowling at the MCG.

"I feel like the women's game deserves to be played on those big grounds so I can't wait to get out there."

The 34-year-old has enjoyed plenty of Big Bash success, playing a crucial role in the Sydney Sixers' back-to-back triumphs in WBBL|02 and |03, and after shifting to Perth Scorchers, claimed player-of-the-match honours when they defeated Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL|07 decider.

She was below her best in WBBL|09, taking 10 wickets at 37 and scoring 94 runs in 10 innings in her only season in lime green, but was Delhi's leading wicket taker in this year's WPL as they reached the final.

Earlier this year, Kapp played a key role in South Africa's historic first T20I and ODI victories over Australia; smashing 75 from 48 deliveries in the third T20I at Blundstone Arena before hitting 75 and taking 3-12 in the second ODI at North Sydney Oval.

"Marizanne is one of the best allrounders in the world with an outstanding record at both domestic and international level," Melbourne Stars general manager Blair Crouch said.

"As well as her talents with both bat and ball she will add invaluable experience to our young squad in our quest to be among the challengers for WBBL|10."

Unlike in previous seasons where overseas signings were contracted on a one-year basis, Kapp was signed under the league's new multi-year contract provision, which enables each club to sign one overseas player each season for up to three years – outside of the WBBL draft – securing high-profile talent for clubs on a longer-term basis.

All remaining overseas players must be secured by clubs via either the draft, or alternatively may be signed as a replacement player in place of a full-time squad member.

Players signed under the provision must be available for the entire season from WBBL|11 onwards, and three signings have been confirmed so far – Amelia Kerr (Sydney Sixers), Nadine de Klerk (Brisbane Heat) and Kapp.