Zimbabwe stun world champions in series opener

India rested their T20 world champions against Zimbabwe as their 12-match unbeaten run came to an end

Sikandar Raza was the hero as Zimbabwe beat India by 13 runs on Saturday in the opener of their five-match T20 series at Harare Sports Club.

Raza picked 3-25 to lead the way for his young team that bowled and fielded with great energy to stun the newly crowned T20 World Cup champions, who fielded a completely different XI to the one that beat South Africa in Barbados last Saturday.

Tendai Chatara picked 3-16, while Wellington Masakadza and Blessing Muzarabani took one each as India were bowled out for 102 runs in 19.5 overs.

Skipper Shubman Gill top scored for India // AFP

This was after Zimbabwe – who failed to qualify for last month's World Cup – scored 9-115 in 20 overs despite wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi picking 4-13 in four overs.

It was the lowest T20 total defended in Harare as India’s 12-match unbeaten run came to an end.

Chasing a low total, India was in trouble early on as its top order failed to get going.

Debutant opener Abhishen Sharma was out caught for a four-ball duck, while Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed off Muzarabani for seven.

Riyan Parag, another debutant, was out for two with hard-hitting Rinku Singh gone for a second ball duck. Both fell to Chatara in the fifth over as India fell to 4-22.

Skipper Shubman Gill scored 31 runs to stem the collapse and put on 21 off 29 balls with Dhruv Jurel (7) for the fifth wicket.

Wessly Madhevere scored 21 for Zimbabwe // AFP

It didn't last long as Luke Jongwe broke through before Raza's off-spin took over. Gill survived a close lbw shout via DRS, but Raza bowled him in the 11th over. It was the turning point as India was 6-47 in 10.2 overs.

Thereafter, Sundar marshalled the lower order but the asking rate kept climbing as Raza picked up two more wickets. Avesh Khan scored 16 off 12 balls with three fours.

The Zimbabwe skipper was named player of the match.

"I am very happy about this win and we need to take this series one game at a time," Raza said.

"They are world champions and play like that, so we need to be ready for the next game. Our catching and fielding was amazing but there is room for improvement. The fans also lifted us with their energy."

Sundar made 27 off 34 balls, including a six and a four, yet was unable to finish the job with 16 runs needed off the final over.

Earlier, Zimbabwe was 2-40 in the Powerplay after being put into bat. They lost regular wickets but in comparison to India's innings, their batters were able to make vital starts.

Clive Madande top-scored with 29 not out off 25 balls to shepherd the score past 100, while opener Wessly Madhevere (21), Dion Myers (23) and Brian Bennett (22) score vital contributions.

Sundar picked up 2-11 in his four overs, putting in an all-round show, but was unable to prevent India's first defeat in T20 internationals in 2024.

The world champions ushered in a new era in Harare with senior players rested in the aftermath of joyous celebrations of winning the T20 World Cup.