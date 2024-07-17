Strikers sign exciting teenage allrounder for three-peat bid

Adelaide Strikers have added a new weapon to their attack as they set their sights on an unprecedented third consecutive WBBL title

Reigning champions Adelaide Strikers have added a new weapon to their title-winning squad, signing Australia under-19s pace-bowling allrounder Eleanor Larosa for Weber WBBL|10.

The left-arm quick has yet to make a Big Bash debut but is highly rated and adds a point of difference to an already imposing Strikers pace attack that features Australia stars Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath.

Larosa has had a South Australia contract since 2023-24 and made her domestic one-day debut for the state in January. Initially picked primarily as a bowler, Larosa showed her all-round ability when she top-scored in South Australia’s final game of the season, hitting 55 against NSW.

That came after she hit a century and took 5-20 in an Under-19 National Championships game against Western Australia in Brisbane late last year.

In June, new SA head coach Mick Delaney declared the teenager "could be a superstar."

"For someone who's still so young and a left-armer who can bat, she's going to be a very good player and someone I can see playing for us and potentially the international team for a very long time," Delaney told cricket.com.au at the time.

The 18-year-old was part of Australia’s under-19 World Cup squad in 2023 and is likely to feature heavily in plans for the next edition of the tournament in January 2025.

"We're delighted to sign a player of Eleanor's undoubted ability to a one-year contract," Strikers coach Luke Williams said.

"As a left-arm bowler and left-handed batter she offers us a real point of difference which is vital in such a tightly contested T20 competition.

"Her performances for both South Australia and Australia at under-19 level have been impressive, and we believe she is a player of the future."

She is the first addition to the Strikers list for WBBL|10, which will see the club vying for an unprecedented third consecutive title.

Strikers squad (so far) for WBBL|10: Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington Ins: Eleanor Larosa. Outs: TBC Local players off contract: Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Ella Wilson WBBL|09 overseas players: Georgia Adams (England), Dani Gibson (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 6, 14, 19, 30

"I've loved being among the amazing fans who have celebrated the WBBL title wins over the past two seasons and to now be one of the girls in blue is truly a dream come true," Larosa said.

"There's so much I can learn from my teammates and from coaches such as Luke Williams and Nicole Bolton, both as a bowler and a batter."

There are likely to be few changes to their championship side, with eight local players from last season already locked in, alongside the new face in Larosa.

Three spots remain for local players.

The Strikers have yet to reveal if they will take advantage of the WBBL’s new signing provision, which enables each club to recruit one overseas player for up to three years, outside of the WBBL draft.

But they would undoubtedly be eager to retain the services of South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, who played a significant role in their recent success.