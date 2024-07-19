'Should be winning': Ellis bullish on 'Canes BBL|14 chances

Hobart skipper believes club's first Big Bash title is 'very attainable' as details of a proposed new stadium are revealed

Hobart Hurricanes skipper Nathan Ellis believes his side is in their premiership window, boldly declaring they have a squad capable of going all the way in KFC BBL|14.

One of two clubs (along with Melbourne Stars) yet to lift the men's Big Bash League trophy in the competition's 13-year history, Ellis is bullish that his Hurricanes can shrug off two disappointing seasons with a stronger showing this summer.

Despite having built a stable squad that Ellis believes "should be winning", the Hurricanes finished last season in fifth with four wins after also missing the finals in BBL|12 when they finished sixth.

The Hurricanes have recruited England T20 World Cup star Chirs Jordan for the next two seasons with full availability under the league's new multi-year contracting option for overseas players, while they've also strengthened their local core by adding batter Charlie Wakim and re-signing Mac Wright and fast bowler Iain Carlisle.

"That has been a bit of a talking point for the Hurricanes in the last few years, we've built a squad now that should be winning," Ellis said following the release of the BBL|14 schedule last week.

"I'm really excited at the prospect of getting the first BBL trophy for the Hurricanes.

"It's something that I think is very attainable for us and it should be a goal."

Ellis has tipped fellow paceman Riley Meredith for a big summer, declaring the right-arm express quick has "never been fitter and stronger".

Meredith has spent the winter playing for Somerset in England's T20 Blast competition where he's been one of his side's strongest performers, collecting 13 wickets in 10 games so far, including a career-best 4-12 to help roll Middlesex for 78 at Lord's last month.

He's also been picked up by the Trent Rockets in the Hundred as a replacement for Joe Root until after England's third Test against the West Indies beginning on July 26.

The 28-year-old took seven wickets for the Hurricanes last season, behind Ellis (12) and Jordan (9).

"He's getting that durability factor back, which is something he's been working towards over a couple of years," Ellis said.

"He's over in Somerset now playing in the Blast, he's doing really well and bowling really fast.

"So hopefully we have him for 10 games this year, he's one that I've earmarked to have a big summer."

As he heads into his second season leading the Hurricanes, Ellis said securing Jordan's return was a crucial priority for the club.

"I put an emphasis not only on his on-field performance, but I really love what he brought off the field," Ellis said.

"He comes with a wealth of knowledge and a lot of experience, but also an eagerness to help not only the younger guys, but guys like myself or 'Wadey' (Matthew Wade).

"It's a really good environment that he has a lot of input in, and I think he's going to be invaluable."

Off the field the Hurricanes have also been boosted by the possibility of a new home in five years' time with a new stadium proposed to be built in Hobart as part of the Tasmania Devils introduction as the 19th AFL team.

An artists' impression of cricket being played at the new stadium // Supplied-Macquarie Point Development Corporation

There are also ambitions to host indoor Test cricket at the Macquarie Point venue with Cox Architecture releasing concept designs last week for a 23,000-capacity stadium with a fixed 51m-high transparent roof that would allow both daytime and floodlit matches.

Cricket Tasmania chair David Boon said ball-tracking data provided by Hawk-Eye had been incorporated into the height of the roof to alleviate concerns of the batters hitting the roof.

"We can play cricket there," Boon said. "We think it's a very good design, they've taken all aspects of cricket's requirements into account.

"Red-ball cricket has never been played under a roof, so we would have to play a couple of games to make sure that things behave as close to natural as possible.

"But the bottom line is yes, we will be able to play cricket there and we're very much looking forward to it.

"It might give us the opportunity to push harder and harder for more Test cricket in Tasmania."

While Ellis, who will head to the UK to play for London Spirit in this year's Hundred beginning on July 23, said it was a "great time to be an athlete in Tasmania", he wasn't looking too far ahead.

"Who knows where I'll be in five years, hopefully I get to play there, it's a really exciting prospect for sport in Tasmania," he said.

"But for me, I love Bellerive (Oval), so I'm excited to be playing our first game there this season on December 21 (against Perth Scorchers)."

The Hurricanes kick of their BBL|14 campaign two days' earlier against Melbourne Renegades in Geelong before their first home game of the season against the Scorchers.