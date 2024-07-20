How the Aussies fared in the T20 Blast

There was a strong Australian contingent in the Blast this season with some UK regulars and also a few surprise packets

Sean Abbott – Surrey

Matches: 8 | Runs: 45 | SR: 132.35 | 50s: 0 | HS: 24no | Wickets: 15 | Econ: 7.93 | BB: 5-18

Abbott returned to Surrey after a memorable 2023 campaign and has again delivered for his county team. The quick took 15 wickets in only eight matches, including a five-wicket haul against Middlesex, while keeping his economy rate under eight runs an over. Despite hammering a 34-ball century for Surrey last season, he's managed only 45 runs from six innings this year.

Ashton Agar – Northamptonshire

Matches: 5 | Runs: 64 | SR: 172.9 | HS: 31 | Wickets: 4 | Econ: 8.16 | BB: 2-39

Agar joined the Northamptonshire squad following the T20 World Cup and despite barely playing in the Caribbean, the allrounder was able to make an instant impact with bat and ball. A promotion to No.3 in the batting order the a rain-shortened match against Durham was a masterstroke, hitting a quickfire 31. Northants finished second in the north group, winning four of the five games since Agar's arrival.

A big, big innings from Ashton Agar yesterday. 🤩



And he's now staying for the final two games. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9tSGMOzRCd — Northamptonshire Steelbacks (@NorthantsCCC) July 15, 2024

Xavier Bartlett – Kent

Matches: 8 | Wickets: 9 | Econ: 9.01 | Ave: 26.22 | BB: 3-34

Bartlett was snapped up by Kent following his breakout summer, with the plan to play county cricket for the Spitfires. But Cricket Australia, cautious of their new gun quick's workload, negotiated to allow Bartlett to play the first eight T20 games instead. Swinging the new Dukes ball, Bartlett averaged more than a wicket per match and heads into Australia's white-ball tour of the UK with valuable experience under his belt.

Cameron Bancroft – Gloucestershire

Matches: 14 | Runs: 399 | Ave: 30.69 | SR: 129.54 | 50s: 1 | HS: 87

Bancroft's tournament had been threatening to amount to not much with a run of unconverted starts proving frustrating for the Sydney Thunder opener. But in Gloucestershire's final match of the regular season, Bancroft delivered his best knock of the campaign, hitting a crucial 87 off 54 balls against Middlesex.

Chris Green – Lancashire

Matches: 11 | Runs: 155 | SR: 161.45 | HS: 38 | Wickets: 14 | Econ: 7.41 | BB: 4-12

It's been a great debut season for Green at Lancashire, helping the Lightning qualify for the competition's finals series. Green however, won't be there with them as he jets off to the Caribbean Premier League to play for the newest franchise, Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. Green has been a strong contributor with both bat and ball, hitting at a strike rate of over 160 and bowling at an economy of just above seven.

GREENY! 🔥



Very much in the fight as Green (38*) and Balderson (25*) move beyond their half-century stand!



4⃣4⃣ to win from 1⃣8⃣ balls.



175-6 (17)



⚡️ #LightningStrikes pic.twitter.com/Qe3ANJ1ktP — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) June 16, 2024

Peter Handscomb – Leicestershire

Matches: 12 | Runs: 229 | Ave: 22.9 | SR: 108.53 | 50s: 1 | HS: 75no

Handscomb's campaign started strongly with an unbeaten 75 against Derbyshire, but that, unfortunately for the Victoria, would be his only half-century. Just 16 runs in his final four innings as the Foxes finished in fifth, just out of the finals spots.

Daniel Hughes – Sussex

Matches: 14 | Runs: 560 | Ave: 43.07 | SR: 170.21 | 50s: 5 | HS: 96no

Hughes' first season in the T20 Blast couldn't have gone better, finishing the group stage as the competition's highest run scorer. The 35-year-old's stellar season has helped Sussex finish second in the south group with his unbeaten 96 against Middlesex securing that fact. Perhaps the most impressive stat from Hughes' season is his strike rate; a brilliant 170.21 from 14 innings.

Top run-scorer in the group stages of the @VitalityBlast with 5️⃣6️⃣0️⃣ runs! 🙌 Rounded off with a stunning 96 not out against Middlesex. 🦈



Dan Hughes 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9H9yU5dDUc — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) July 20, 2024

Spencer Johnson – Surrey

Matches: 8 | Wickets: 9 | Econ: 6.51 | Ave: 21.00 | BB: 2-15

Already a favourite son at the Oval following last season's heroics with the Invincibles in the Hundred, Johnson returned for Surrey with tremendous success. His economy rate of 6.51 is one of the best of all the quicks in the competition and includes two maiden overs. He left the Blast after eight games to join the LA Knight Riders in the MLC.

Marnus Labuschagne – Glamorgan

Matches: 13 | Runs: 228 | SR: 121.27 | 50s: 2 | HS: 58 | Wickets: 15 | Econ: 7.87 | BB: 5-11

With two half-centuries and six single-figure scores to his name, Labuschagne had a mixed Blast for Glamorgan with the bat. His position in the order varied greatly, batting everywhere from No.3 through to No.6. However, his bowling was a surprise success, with 15 wickets at a economy of 7.88, making him Glamorgan's most economical bowler. That included a maiden T20 five-wicket haul against finals-bound Somerset in Glamorgan's final match. He also pouched 15 catches for the tournament, the most of any player.

Marnus Labuschagne finished with figures of 5-11 against Somerset 🤯



These are the best bowling figures recorded by a Glamorgan player in the Vitality Blast! pic.twitter.com/vUDtm60ScQ — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 20, 2024

Nathan McAndrew – Sussex

Matches: 13 | Runs: 157 | SR: 201.28 | HS: 32 | Wickets: 14 | Econ: 9.85 | BB: 3-32

Sussex would be delighted with their signing of McAndrew for this season, proving to be a key component of the finals-bound side. He boasts the third-highest strike rate of all batters in the competition and has chipped in with better than a wicket per match.

Ben McDermott – Hampshire

Matches: 12 | Runs: 190 | Ave: 21.54 | SR: 124.73 | 50s: 1 | HS: 64

Wasn't the best of campaigns for Hampshire's McDermott, who didn’t pass fifty until his final knock of the tournament, hitting 64 off 48 against Essex. His strike rate of 124.73 was comparable to that of his experienced opening partner James Vince, so facing the new ball down in Southampton clearly wasn't the easiest task this season. McDermott also kept wicket for the Hawks, with 10 catches and a stumping to his name.

Riley Meredith – Somerset

Matches: 12 | Wickets: 14 | Econ: 7.59 | Ave: 22.78 | BB: 4-12

It was a good campaign for speedster Meredith, who started white hot with a string of nine wickets in three matches in early June. His wicket-taking ability has always been evident but Meredith was also Somerset's most economical bowler, going at a touch over seven and a half. His highlight was the 4-12 he snared against Middlesex.

Michael Neser – Hampshire

Matches: 7 | Runs: 39 | SR: 144.44 | HS: 19 | Wickets: 11 | Econ: 8.85 | BB: 3-32

Wherever Neser goes, he takes wickets. The Blast was no exception as the Queensland allrounder took 11 scalps in his seven matches. With the new rock he was especially dangerous, with eight of his wickets coming in the Powerplay. He didn't get much of a look-in with the bat however, facing only 27 balls in four innings (with two not outs).

Tom Rogers – Kent

Matches: 6 | Runs: 47 | SR: 188.00 | HS: 31no | Wickets: 1 | Econ: 8.41 | BB: 1-36

Called in to replace compatriot Bartlett at Kent, Rogers' first taste of the Blast brought mixed results. On the bowling front, he struggled to break through, finishing with one wicket from six games. But he was fairly economical (economy of 8.41) and was terrific in the field, with six catches and two run outs. Interestingly, he's also shown improvement in his batting, as proven by his unbeaten 31 off 12 balls against Glamorgan.

Daniel Sams – Essex

Matches: 6 | Runs: 33 | SR: 113.79 | HS: 11 | Wickets: 7 | Econ: 9.96 | BB: 3-28

It was a premature end to Sams' campaign for the Eagles, who injured his knee against Sussex, immediately ending his English summer. The Sydney Thunder are confident however, that Sams will be fit for the start of KFC BBL|14.

Charlie Stobo – Kent

Matches: 1 | Wickets: 1 | Econ: 12 | Ave: 12 | BB: 1-12

Just the sole T20 match for Stobo, which was also his professional debut in the format having not yet feature in the BBL. He was called in for a rain-shortened five-over per side clash and took a wicket with his first ball, Somerset opener Will Smeed. Stobo has been around the Kent set up this English summer, playing county cricket too.

Ashton Turner – Durham

Matches: 13 | Runs: 259 | SR: 143.09 | 50s: 0 | HS: 49 | Wickets: 2 | Econ: 10.33 | BB: 1-13

Turner had good tournament for Durham despite not registering any half-centuries, with his haul of 259 runs including four scores between 30-49. He had the second-best strike rate of any Durham batter and his finals experience will be vital heading into the quarter-finals. He was only called into bowl in two matches, and took wickets in both of those innings.

Beau Webster – Gloucestershire

Matches: 13 | Runs: 237 | SR: 111.79 | 50s: 0 | HS: 40 | Wickets: 6 | Econ: 7.72 | BB: 1-13

Following his outstanding introduction to county cricket a few weeks earlier, Webster found the going a bit tougher in the T20 format. Batting mostly at No.5 for Gloucs, his Blast strike rate of 112 is far below his best as a late-innings finisher although he did finish the group stage with some three vital 30+ scores. The allrounder was economical with the ball, he just didn't take many wickets with six in 13 games.

Dan Worrall – Surrey

Matches: 4 | Wickets: 1 | Econ: 10.55 | Ave: 95.00 | BB: 1-12

No longer available for Australian selection but Worrall still gets a mention as a former international and Stars and Strikers stalwart. It hasn't been Worrall's best campaign, managing only four matches for one wicket.

All stats correct as at the end of the group stage. Quarter finals begin on September 4 (AEST).

Each team plays 14 matches, top four from each group qualifies for the quarter finals