Heat bank on 'maturing' Bryant for title defence

New Heat coach Johan Botha endorses 'versatile' batter to play key role following Josh Brown's move to the Renegades

The Brisbane Heat have moved to shore up their batting options following Josh Brown's move the Renegades, re-signing batter Max Bryant on a two-year deal.

Bryant debuted as an opening batter in 2018 but has since moved into a middle-order role, and sits third on the club's all-time run scoring list.

New Heat coach Johan Botha said the retention of Bryant in the face of "several" offers from rival Big Bash clubs was a key piece for the club's future and title defence.

"He is maturing into a very important player for the Heat. Highly versatile with his batting as required by the team's plans, a great strike rate against spin, a boundary-hitter against pace and a very effective part of our fielding armoury," Botha said.

"Securing him for a further two seasons was crucial, considering we have been able to retain the bulk of the group that has been very competitive over the past two years."

Brisbane Heat BBL|14 squad (so far): Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro (direct overseas signing), Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson Outs: Josh Brown (Renegades), Sam Billings (Thunder) Out of contract: Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Wood

The Heat were rocked after last summer's big-hitting opening batter Josh Brown moved to the Melbourne Renegades/

Bryant was an opening batter for the Heat for four seasons until moved down order five games into BBL|12.

Batting at number five last summer, Bryant finished with 94 runs and a strike rate of 160.91 from his five appearances, and the 25-year-old sits behind only Chris Lynn and Jimmy Pierson on the club's all-time run scoring list.

"There were plenty of offers talked about, but I was keen to stay on with the boys,'' Bryant said.

"Winning the title last season after going so close the summer before is the highlight of my career to date.

"There's a lot of opportunities ahead for us as a club and I'm keen to make the most of them."

Bryant joins title-winning teammates Michael Neser, Jimmy Pierson and Xavier Bartlett in re-signing for the Heat.

The club has also secured New Zealand journeyman Colin Munro, signing him as the club's direct overseas signing.

The Heat hold picks 6, 14, 19 and 30 at the upcoming overseas player draft where they will need to add at least two more overseas players.

The defending champions will start their title defence in KFC BBL|14 against the Melbourne Stars at the MCG on December 18.