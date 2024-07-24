Heat look to fresh talent with young trio locked in for WBBL|10

Brisbane look to the future, signing emerging local talent to boost their list following a series of high-profile departures

Brisbane Heat have signed a trio of exciting youngsters as they move closer to finalising a new-look squad for the upcoming Weber WBBL season.

Sianna Ginger, Bonnie Berry and Mikayla Wrigley have all signed their first full contracts with the Heat, topping up what remains an enviably strong list - including Aussie stars Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris - despite several high-profile departures.

Pace-bowling allrounder Ginger was part of Australia’s Under-19 World Cup campaign in January 2023, and earlier this year played for the Governor-General's XI against South Africa.

The 18-year-old made her WNCL debut for Queensland in February 2023 and has played 13 games across her first two seasons in maroon.

Berry, an exciting outswing bowler from Emerald, is another young player highly rated in the Queensland setup, was included in Australia's Under-19 squad that toured Sri Lanka in April and would be in the frame for selection for next year's World Cup in Malaysia.

The 18-year-old was called into the Heat squad as a replacement player in WBBL|09 but has yet to debut for the club.

Brisbane Heat squad (so far) for WBBL|10: Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Georgia Redmayne, Mikayla Wrigley Ins: Nadine de Klerk, Sianna Ginger, Bonnie Berry, Mikayla Wrigley Outs: Georgia Voll (Thunder), Courtney Sippel (Sixers), Amelia Kerr (Sixers), Mikayla Hinkley (Scorchers), Mignon du Preez Local players off contract: Lucy Hamilton, Grace Parsons WBBL|09 overseas players: Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Sarah Glenn (England), Bess Heath (England), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 7, 15, 18, 31

Keeper-batter Wrigley, 20, earned her inaugural Fire contract earlier this year after a string of consistent performances across a range of competitions and teams over the past two seasons, including back-to-back seasons of scoring 750-plus runs in the Katherine Raymont Shield.

The former Queensland Under-19 representative was player of the tournament in the Australian Country championships in Newcastle earlier this year where Queensland were undefeated.

"They will bring great energy and positivity to the group, as well as developing their skills further," said new Heat coach Mark Sorell, who has replaced Ash Noffke following his move to coach in New Zealand.

"Bonnie has been pushing for a chance for a few seasons now, Sianna has shown with the Fire that she is ready to take the next step on her cricketing pathway and Mikayla has flourished every step of the way in our system so far.

"Adding a pace bowler, allrounder and another keeper-batter is a boost for our overall depth and will assist with team balance when it comes to our selections."

The Heat have two spots left on their list for local players, and two overseas slots to fill on WBBL Draft night after pre-signing South Africa allrounder Nadine de Klerk.

Brisbane have five confirmed departures from that group that finished runners-up to the Adelaide Strikers in last year's thrilling final at Adelaide Oval.

Batting allrounder Georgia Voll has shifted to Sydney Thunder in search of greater opportunity, while middle-order batter Mikayla Hinkley has relocated to Perth Scorchers for similar reasons.

Young quick Courtney Sippel and New Zealand superstar Amelia Kerr have both signed the Sydney Sixers, while South Africa's Mignon du Preez is expecting twins.

"We are all about opportunity in the Heat, and having three such talented players choosing to take that chance with us bodes well for the future," Heat skipper Jess Jonassen said of the freshly signed trio.

"Opportunities shapes your overall squad make-up, and we are seeing players all over the country look at what and where their options are and ultimately make decisions based on that.

"Having watched Sianna, Bonnie and Mikayla emerge, it is rewarding to see how they have come through the pathways from regional centres.

"I've no doubt they will do well if they are called on for the Heat this summer."