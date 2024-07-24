Strikers lock in 'dual spin threat' with Pope deal

Lloyd Pope will be looking to recapture his BBL|13 form after re-signing with the Adelaide Strikers for three more years

The Adelaide Strikers are set to reprise the dynamic duo of leg-spinners that turbo charged their run into last summer's finals series after locking in Lloyd Pope on a long-term deal.

Pope, who was signed as a local replacement player last season, was left languishing on the bench until called on after six games with the club in dire straits.

Stuck on one win and languishing at the bottom of the ladder after six games, the decision to play both Pope and Cameron Boyce changed the course of the Striker’s season.

Kick-starting a run of four wins to lift them into finals, the spinners took 27 wickets between them and kept batters to under six runs an over, leading the Strikers all the way to The Challenger where they ultimately fell to the Brisbane Heat.

Former coach Jason Gillespie called the change in philosophy ‘brave’ at the time but it proved that Pope and Boyce are a dangerous combination in the BBL.

Adelaide Strikers BBL|14 squad (so far): James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Brendan Doggett, Chris Lynn, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald Ins: Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross (Thunder), Outs: Wes Agar (Thunder) Out of contract: Alex Carey, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen

"Lloyd showed us last summer what an outstanding asset he is and, in tandem with BBL|13 Team of the Year member Cameron Boyce, was a key factor in the Strikers' charge to the finals," interim general manager of cricket Shaun Williams said.

"We believe with the dual spin threat that pair poses, along with the speed of Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett and Jordan Buckingham plus the batting firepower provided by Matt Short, Chris Lynn and D'Arcy Short, Strikers fans can be excited about the season ahead."

The deal sees Pope rewarded for his efforts in BBL|13, after spending the past two years improving his craft playing for Kensington and the South Australian Second XI.

Pope ended the season with 13 wickets, his best performances coming against the Thunder where he took 4-22 and in The Knockout where he took 4-24 to help the Strikers to victory over the Scorchers.

"It's a great thrill to sign a three-year deal after enjoying such a great first season with the Strikers," Pope said.

"I'm really looking forward to joining forces with Cam again this summer and building on the momentum we were able to generate in the second half of BBL|13."

Pope joins pace bowler Henry Thornton and veteran Chris Lynn in re-signing with the club also securing Alex Ross and Jordan Buckingham for the upcoming season.

The Strikers will take picks 5, 11, 20 and 29 to the upcoming BBL|14 draft in September, improving their second-round position by two spots after trading fast bowler Wes Agar to the Sydney Thunder.

They are yet to announce an overseas signing but do have retention rights over Rashid Khan, Jamie Overton, David Payne and Adam Hose should those players nominate for the draft.

The Strikers will start their season against Sydney Thunder in Canberra on December 17.