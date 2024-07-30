How the Aussies fared in Major League Cricket

Lots of Australians were involved in the second instalment of USA's Major League Cricket, with an Australian blaster named tournament MVP

Brody Couch – San Francisco Unicorns

Matches: 4 | Wickets: 5 | Econ: 8.55 | Ave: 19.40 | BB: 2-24

Four matches for the New York-born Couch who impressed as he pushed the speed gun beyond 140kph. Although he took five wickets and wasn't too expensive, he wasn't selected for the Unicorns' final against Washington Freedom.

Pat Cummins – San Francisco Unicorns

Matches: 6 | Wickets: 4 | Econ: 9.17 | Ave: 52.75 | BB: 2-35

It wasn't the most prolific campaign for Cummins, who had only two wickets from five innings heading into the final. But he was the Unicorns' best bowler in the decider with 2-35, though it wasn't enough to prevent a big defeat to the hands of the Freedom.

Tim David – MI New York

Matches: 3 | Runs: 27 | Ave: 9.00 | SR: 72.97 | 50s: 0 | HS: 12

It was a tournament to forget for the middle-order blaster, batting just three times for 27 runs. After playing New York's first three matches, David didn't play the remainder of the tournament including their Eliminator loss to Texas.

Jake Fraser-McGurk – San Francisco Unicorns

Matches: 7 | Runs: 81 | Ave: 11.57 | SR: 126.56 | HS: 18

After making headlines with his feats the Indian Premier League, Fraser-McGurk's red-hot form cooled in the US. Things didn't click for the excitement machine as he failed to reach 20 in any of his seven innings.

Cameron Gannon – Seattle Orcas

Matches: 7 | Wickets: 11 | Econ: 9.21 | Ave: 19.27 | BB: 3-26

With an American passport thanks to his mother, Gannon qualified as a local player and played every match for the Orcas, finishing as their leading wicket-taker. The tall right-armer took a wicket in every match and had a best outing of 3-26 against San Francisco.

Aaron Hardie – Texas Super Kings

Matches: 7 | Runs: 147 | SR: 134.86 | HS: 40no | Wickets: 4 | Econ: 11.76 | Ave: 25.00 | BB: 2-22

Hardie was given the responsibility of batting at No.3 behind Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway and had a decent tournament, failing to reach double figures only once. With the ball he was only used sparingly, taking two two-wicket hauls from his five innings.

Travis Head – Washington Freedom

Matches: 9 | Runs: 336 | Ave: 48.00 | SR: 173.19 | 50s: 5 | HS: 77no

A bumper campaign for the explosive Head, who was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. His five half-centuries came in consecutive matches as the Freedom stormed towards the finals series. Despite a strong record in recent tournament finals, Head missed out in the decider, scoring only nine.

Josh Inglis – San Francisco Unicorns

Matches: 9 | Runs: 157 | Ave: 19.62 | SR: 149.52 | HS: 45

After a rough start that saw him score 25 runs from his first four hits, Inglis hit back to finish the tournament with a respectable output and strike rate. His 45 off 17 balls (with six sixes) against the Freedom was a highlight, as was a one-handed catch in the final to remove Glenn Maxwell.

Spencer Johnson – LA Knight Riders

Matches: 6 | Wickets: 9 | Econ: 8.04 | Ave: 21.44 | BB: 3-36

One of Australia's best globetrotting T20 performers, Johnson put in another strong showing in his first season with the Knight Riders. He took a wicket in every match he played and his best of 3-36 came against finalists San Francisco.

Glenn Maxwell - Washington Freedom

Matches: 8 | Runs: 153 | SR: 164.21 | HS: 54no | Wickets: 10 | Econ: 6.66 | Ave: 17.00 | BB: 3-15

Maxwell could be forgiven for being rusty with the bat given he wasn't required to bat in three of his first four games. But he was able to contribute just about every time he was out in the middle, including his 40 off 22 in the final that pushed the Freedom to a winning score against the Unicorns. He was influential with the ball too, taking 10 wickets and conceding fewer than seven runs an over.

Matt Short – San Francisco Unicorns

Matches: 5 | Runs: 170 | Ave: 34.00 | SR: 180.85 | 50s: 2 | HS: 58 | Wickets: 4 | Econ: 6.93 | BB: 3-27

A tremendous tournament by the allrounder who opened the batting with his good mate Fraser-McGurk and struck at over 180 across his five innings. Left America early and didn't play in the final as he joined the Northern Superchargers in England's Hundred competition.

Steve Smith – Washington Freedom

Matches: 9 | Runs: 336 | Ave: 56.00 | SR: 148.67 | 50s: 3 | HS: 88

The Australian legend saved his best for last, blasting 88 off only 52 balls in a player-of-the-match performance in the final. Left out of Australia's T20 World Cup squad a few months back, Smith showed he still offers plenty in the shortest format, striking at almost 150 across nine innings. His 336 runs placed him equal-second in the competition, alongside his opening partner Head.

Marcus Stoinis – Texas Super Kings

Matches: 7 | Runs: 83 | SR: 116.9 | HS: 29 | Wickets: 9 | Econ: 10.38 | Ave: 24.22 | BB: 4-50

After some heroics with the bat at the T20 World Cup, Stoinis couldn’t find the same form for the Super Kings. His MLC began well with 24no and a four-wicket haul against New York, but Stoinis was unable to put it all together in the latter stages of the tournament.

Andrew Tye – Washington Freedom

Matches: 2 | Wickets: 5 | Econ: 10.60 | Ave: 10.60 | BB: 3-41

The experienced Tye got a late call-up to the tournament with an injury to Lockie Ferguson granting him the opportunity to play at the end of the tournament, including the final, where he took 2-12 from two overs.

Former Tasmania and Melbourne Renegades fast bowler Cameron Stevenson played one match for the Texas Super Kings, bowling one over and finishing with 0-14. Former Victoria allrounder Ian Holland slotted into the Washington Freedom lineup at the business end of the campaign, including the final. While he wasn't required to bat or bowl in the decider, he took a superb outfield catch to dismiss Sherfane Rutherford.