Sri Lanka topple India to win Women's T20 Asia Cup

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu says years of sacrifice have finally paid off after they beat seven-times champions India by eight wickets in Dambulla to win the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup for the first time.

India, who had beaten Sri Lanka five times in previous finals, including the first four editions when the tournament was played in the 50-over format, posted 6-165 after deciding to bat first in Sunday's decider.

India's openers were both dismissed by all-rounder Kavisha Dilhari, who took 2-36.

In reply, Athapaththu (61) got hosts Sri Lanka off to a flying start in an 87-run partnership with player of the match Harshitha Samarawickrama for the second wicket.

Dilhari (30 not out) and Samarawickrama (69 not out) got Sri Lanka over the line with eight balls to spare at 2-167.

"We sacrificed a lot for the last 10-15 years. Finally we won this award, this trophy," said player of the tournament Athapaththu.

"We've played really good cricket the last 12 months. We beat England, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand. We won World Cup qualifiers, now we won Asia Cup."

Sri Lanka's breakthrough victory has come at an ideal time, with the next T20 World Cup to be played in Bangladesh in October.

India and Sri Lanka are both in Group A for that tournament alongside reigning champions Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, West Indies have been given a boost of their own for that tournament, with star allrounder Deandra Dottin coming out of international retirement and making herself available for World Cup selection.

Dottin last played for West Indies at the 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand, while her last international game was for Barbados during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Cricket West Indies said in a statement that Dottin had penned a letter to the organisation to share her change of heart, stating: "Representing West Indies in international cricket has always been a matter of great pride and passion for me.

"After a period of reflection and thoughtful dialogue with various parties within Cricket West Indies, including Cricket West Indies President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, I am pleased to inform you that I am eager to return to the game that I love, and contribute my utmost to the West Indies women’s team across all formats, with immediate effect."