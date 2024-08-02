Sutherland's all-round heroics fire Superchargers to victory

Australian allrounder shines in the Hundred, hitting 63 of 40 before clean bowling four Oval Invincibles batters

Annabel Sutherland inspired Northern Superchargers to their first women's Hundred win of the season with a superb all-round performance as the previously-undefeated Oval Invincibles were put to the sword in London.

The powerful Australian made 63 from 40 balls to take her team to an imposing total of 4-146, before taking four for 11 with the ball to wrap up an emphatic 82-run win at the Kia Oval.

Her four wickets were all clean-bowled, and came from the last six balls of the match, as the home side were skittled for just 64.

Needing a win after starting the season with a loss and a tie, Davina Perrin set the tone for the Superchargers with two early boundaries, and though her stay was a short one.

She was caught superbly by Australian Amanda-Jade Wellington, off the bowling of Rachel Slater but her aggression gave an indication of what was to come from the visitors.

Another Australian, Phoebe Litchfield, took on the mantle with nine boundaries in her rapid 44, while England wicketkeeper Bess Heath contributed 15, but it was Sutherland's innings - featuring three sixes into the sun-drenched crowd - that stood out.

Sutherland hit 63 off 40 balls // ECB/Getty

Invincibles' 100 per cent record in the competition so far would have given them hope of chasing down 147, and so too would the introduction of Chamari Athapaththu, the Sri Lanka captain making her first appearance in this year's competition after her country's Asia Cup success.

But Athapaththu was not to last long, the opener scoring just one off five balls before being caught smartly by Kate Cross off the bowling off Linsey Smith.

That saw her follow captain Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp back to the pavilion as the hosts slumped to 4-22.

The men's match that followed, Matthew Short had a solid all-round game of his own to the Superchargers defeat Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson's Invincibles.

Short (20 off 13) bashed four boundaries opening the batting to help his side post 5-145 before dismissing Sam Curran with his off-spin as the hosts fell 19 runs short.

Johnson (1-10 from 20 balls) was a handful with the new ball while Zampa (1-26) continued his strong campaign as the tournament's leading wicket taker.