Redemption for 'Ice Man' Putland in thrilling Cup final

Latest episode of Stories After Stumps delves into a thrilling finale to the men's domestic competition in 2011-12

“If you're going to give George Bailey and Ricky Ponting a couple of chances, then we can kiss this one goodbye."

The tension was rising on a warm Adelaide night in February 2012 for the final of the Ryobi Cup.

South Australia were hunting their first one-day title in 25 years. Tasmania, on the other hand, were chasing their third in five seasons.

And with the experienced pair of Bailey and Ponting in control in the Tigers' chase of 285, Theo Doropoulos' words echoed a familiar Redbacks feeling.

Bailey, dropped on six, went on to make a hundred. Ponting, dropped twice on 36 and 58, had cruised past his fifty.

The success-starved South Australia were in danger of letting the trophy slip through their fingers.

“They just kept building and building and we thought, ‘oh no what have we done?’," recalls SA quick Jake Haberfield.

One of the fielders responsible for grassing Ponting was left-arm quick Gary Putland, whose effort to his non-dominant right-hand side in the deep threatened to be the pivotal moment in the match.

Tom Cooper put down Ricky Ponting late in the piece // Getty

“I do remember that incident," Putland tells Stories After Stumps.

"I ran around and dropped a catch I should’ve taken on the boundary."

“When I was walking back to my fielding position, I remember someone from the crowd yelling out ‘you just dropped the Ryobi Cup’.” — Gary Putland

Before the drop, Tasmania needed 93 runs off 68 balls.

By the time Bailey raised his bat for three figures, the equation was down to five off six.

With redemption there for the taking, Putland took to the ball. Listen to the frenetic finish in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.

