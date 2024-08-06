Aussie Wellington helps spark Invincibles win

Amanda-Jade Wellington shone with the ball to claim 2-22 as Oval Invincibles bagged a seven-wicket victory in the Hundred

Australian bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington has helped Oval Invincibles return to winning ways with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

An unbeaten 67-run stand between Paige Scholfield and Marizanne Kapp took charge of the chase after the hosts managed 4-125 in the English competition at Old Trafford, Manchester.

In-form Scholfield crashed 48 from 27 balls after opener Chamari Athapaththu laid the foundation with 33 from 36 balls.

The Invincibles were equally as impressive in the field, highlighted by a host of sharp catches, with leg-spinner Wellington, who also plays for South Australia in the Women's National Cricket League and home-town Adelaide Strikers in Weber WBBL, the pick of the bowlers with 2-22.

After a slow start, openers Laura Wolvaardt and another Australian star Beth Mooney, then found the rope seven times in 15 balls.

Mooney, the number two draft pick, was just getting going when Seren Smale held a sharp chance at short third off Ryana MacDonald-Gay, who snapped up an even better catch at mid-on moments later to remove the competition's second-highest runscorer Woolvardt.

The Originals started to slow before skipper Sophie Ecclestone added an unbeaten 26 from 15 balls.

Ellyse Perry claimed 2-13 against the Superchargers // ECB/Getty

The Invincibles set about their target with Sri Lanka star Athapaththu and captain Lauren Winfield-Hill adding 48 for the first wicket.

Alice Monaghan removed Winfield-Hill and Alice Capsey in quick succession and when Athapaththu fell lbw there was work to do at 3-60.

Scholfield ensured any nerves were short-lived though as she found the rope on seven occasions, while Kapp added 19, to power the Invincibles home with seven balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Northern Superchargers solidified their place in the top three with another dominant win, bowling out Phoenix for just 54.

In-form Australia star and Phoenix captain Ellyse Perry got the home side off to a flyer, taking a wicket with her third delivery, getting her opposing skipper Holly Armitage out first ball.

That brought the dangerous Phoebe Litchfield to the crease, but Perry (2-13) had her caught behind.

Fellow Aussie Annabel Sutherland and Alice Davidson-Richards (49 not out) then took the visitors to 68 before Emily Arlott got Sutherland out with 40 balls left.

Phoenix struggled from the start in their reply to 5-115 as they fell to 4-14, losing key batters in opener Sterre Kalis, Perry, England wicketkeeper Amy Jones and India international Richa Ghosh.

Aussies in The Hundred 2024

Women

Birmingham Phoenix: Ellyse Perry (A$76,000)

Manchester Originals: Beth Mooney (A$95,000), Kim Garth (replacement player)

London Spirit: Meg Lanning (A$95,000), Georgia Redmayne (A$33,000), Erin Burns (until late July)

Oval Invincibles: Amanda-Jade Wellington (A$57,000), Megan Schutt (replacement player), Laura Harris (until July 28)

Trent Rockets: Ashleigh Gardner (A$95,000), Alana King (A$76,000), Heather Graham (A$57,000)

Welsh Fire: Jess Jonassen (A$57,000)

Northern Superchargers: Annabel Sutherland (A$95,000), Phoebe Litchfield (A$95,000), Georgia Wareham (A$76,000)

Southern Brave: Lauren Cheatle (A$27,000), Charli Knott (until July 30)

Men

Birmingham Phoenix: Sean Abbott (A$95,000)

London Spirit: Nathan Ellis (A$191,000)

Oval Invincibles: Adam Zampa (A$191,000), Spencer Johnson (A$114,000)

Northern Superchargers: Matt Short (A$143,000), Daniel Sams (A$143,000)