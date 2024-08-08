India to face Prime Minister's XI under lights

Traditional Canberra tour game to see Rohit Sharma's men reacquaint themselves with pink ball they struggled against on last visit to Australia

India's bid to avoid a repeat of the batting horror show they endured in their previous pink-ball Test appearance in Australia has been bolstered by the scheduling a day-night fixture against a Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval.

The two-day game played over the weekend of November 30-December 1 will be sandwiched between the opening NRMA Insurance Test in Perth (November 22-26) and the day-night second Test at Adelaide Oval (December 6-10).

It will provide an opportunity for Rohit Sharma's men to reacquaint themselves with the pink Kookaburra ball they've not faced at Test level for more than two years, ahead of their return to Adelaide where they were humbled for their lowest-ever total (36) in the 2020 day-night Test.

On that visit, India prepared for their pink-ball battle in Adelaide with a three-day/night meeting with an Australia A outfit at the SCG, but that did not include then-Test skipper Virat Kohli nor number-three batter Cheteshwar Pujara.

Tailender Jasprit Bumrah was the only India batter to reach 50 in his team's first innings of that match before they were bowled out by Australia in just 21.2 overs a week later.

01:31 Play video All out 36: When Australia reduced India to record low

India's most recent day-night Test outing came at Bangalore against Sri Lanka in early 2022, and they have taken part in just four pink-ball encounters while their Australian rivals have played 11 including the inaugural Test under lights at Adelaide in 2015.

This year's Prime Minister's XI fixture - which will highlight the strong cricket bonds that stretch back to India's independence in 1947 and celebrate the nations' ever-strengthening economic, cultural and community ties – also features an historic first.

While it represents the fourth time India have tackled a PM's XI in Australia, the event has not previously been fought out over two days, with the initial 48 fixtures (against touring teams and ATSIC Chairman's XI) dating back to 1951 hosting one-day games.

The past two PM's XI matches under current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have been four-dayers against West Indies (2022) and Pakistan (last year) with both games ending in draws.

"As friends and partners, the relationship between Australia and India has never been closer," said Mr Albanese who will soon meet with national men's team selectors George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide to discuss the make-up of this year's XI.

"It was an absolute honour to stand alongside Prime Minister Modi at the Fourth Test in Ahmedabad last year and celebrate both our nations’ love for cricket.

“Over the years I’ve loved watching players like Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar so it’ll be great to see the PM’s XI face the Indian team in Canberra.

“I look forward to meeting with the National Selectors to discuss selection for the squad.”

The Prime Minister's XI match does not only grant India an invaluable hit out against the pink ball prior to the second of the summer's five Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, it also offers Australia's selectors a chance to gauge the form of national aspirants.

Last summer's weather-affected fixture against Pakistan was labelled a 'bat-off' between openers-in-waiting Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matthew Renshaw amid speculation as to whether David Warner would retain his place following a lean 2023 Ashes tour.

Renshaw effectively won that contest by posting an unbeaten 136 ahead of Bancroft's 53 and Harris's 49, and was added to Australia's Test squad as back-up batter later in the summer as well as being selected for the subsequent two-Test tour to New Zealand.

Renshaw also starred in the 2022 PM's XI match against West Indies with scores of 81 and 101no, in a game that saw visiting openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul find form they carried into the first Frank Worrell Trophy Test in Perth.

03:45 Play video Determined Renshaw scores second straight PM’s XI century

"Representing the PM's XI is a tremendous honour for any player given its rich history spanning across eight decades," selection panel chair Bailey said today.

"This year’s match also presents an opportunity for players to impress against arguably the strongest side in world cricket.

"We look forward to sitting down with Prime Minister Albanese to choose a side which will not only befit the match but include some of our brightest prospects and rising stars."

The Prime Minister's XI currently boasts a 2-1 record against India touring teams, with the three previous games being 50-over encounters.

In 1991, Allan Border led a PM's XI strewn with future Test stars Greg Blewett, Matthew Hayden, Damien Martyn, Michael Bevan, Damien Fleming and Shane Warne who would earn his maiden Baggy Green Cap against India barely a fortnight later.

Current Cricket Australia Board member (and former Queensland seamer) Greg Rowell snared 6-27 that day including the wickets of India Test greats Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri and Dilip Vengsarkar.

The 1999 game saw budding allrounder Andrew Symonds blaze a 90-ball century as the PM's XI posted a thumping 50-over total of 334, with opener David Fitzgerald also completing a century.

Sachin Tendulkar and John Howard before the '99 India-PM's XI fixture // Getty

Then young quick Brett Lee tore through the visitors' top-order to remove star batters VVS Laxman (for 3) and Tendulkar (2) and spearhead a 164-run win for a team that also featured rising local wicketkeeping talent Brad Haddin.

And the most recent PM's XI tussle with India (captained that day by Rahul Dravid) was fought 20 years ago, with the home team led by Steve Waugh who had drawn the curtain on his fabled Test career just weeks earlier with a send-off at the SCG.

But neither the presence of Waugh nor the three wickets captured by current Australia men's team coach Andrew McDonald could prevent India snatching a thrilling one-run win despite Queensland keeper Chris Hartley's unbeaten 45 from 43 balls at the finish.

The inclusion of the two-day pink-ball PM's XI game at Manuka Oval later this year means India's men's and women's teams will take the field at nine different venues across Australia during the 2024-25 summer.

"We’re delighted to confirm India’s involvement in this year’s Prime Minister’s XI match that emphasises the significance of the fixture on the cricketing calendar," Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley said today.

"The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series will captivate the cricketing world.

"Today’s confirmation of the Prime Minister’s XI match is a terrific result for cricket fans, particularly in the ACT and surrounding regions, and adds to an incredible summer of cricket."