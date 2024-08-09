Parsons stars on 'A' debut as hosts seal series against India A

Grace Parsons has her sights set on a Big Bash debut after a brilliant performance in her first Australia A appearance

Grace Parsons had never played an elite-level T20 prior to her Australia A debut on Friday – but that did not stop the leg-spinner playing a crucial role in a series-sealing eight-wicket win over India A.

The talented 20-year-old was one of two inclusions for the second T20 game at Allan Border Field and both she and Nicola Hancock (3-14) made an immediate impact, bagging seven wickets between them to restrict the tourists to 9-130.

It was a total Australia A chased down with 10 balls to spare thanks to Tahlias Wilson (53no from 46 balls) and McGrath (47no from 38), handing the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

Parsons had signed with Brisbane Heat ahead of WBBL|09, only for a right shoulder injury to scupper her hopes of a debut in teal.

But the teenager already has two standout one-day domestic campaigns under her belt, and that form built a strong case for her Australia A call-up.

"I've never actually played a T20 before, apart from at club (cricket) so today was very nerve wracking," Parsons revealed following the match.

"But my plans don't change too much.

"It was pretty special … I’m always nervous at the start, especially when I haven't played cricket for quite a few months, but it was nice to get the first game out of the way and take a few wickets.

"It was a pretty special thing to get the call up into the Aus A team and then to be playing today, it's pretty awesome."

With the Heat headed into WBBL|10 without New Zealand superstar Amelia Kerr, following the leggie’s move to the Sixers, their brains trust would have been delighted with Parsons’ 4-30 from four overs on Friday.

That haul included a sharp caught-and-bowled that sent Priya Punia, who had hit a half-century in the opening T20, on her way for 29.

Filling the Kerr’s rather large shoes this season will be an imposing job, but after taking 35 wickets across the last two domestic 50-over seasons, Parsons - who signed a fresh contract with Brisbane last month - is eager to get her shot in the Big Bash.

"Absolutely, that's the goal," she said.

"It's a shame to see Melie go ... but that fortunately opens up the opportunity for me to hopefully take that role.

"I'm looking forward to it. It'll be a different looking squad this year, but I think we've got a really good bunch of young girls coming through."

Parsons said she had been working closely with Queensland spin mentor Cameron Boyce throughout the winter, focusing on her confidence while also adding a few new weapons to her game.

This week, she grabbed the chance to tap into the knowledge of Australia spinner Sophie Molineux who was also training in Brisbane.

"A lot of it is around mindset and just confidence," Parsons said.

"(Boyce) has telling me to back my best ball to be able to take wickets, and just getting that as consistent as possible, and not being too hard on myself when the ball's not coming out as well as I'd hoped.

"I’m working on a few change ups with him which has been really good – and it was nice that some of them came off today."

Women’s Australia A v India A Series

First T20: Australia won by five runs

Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Third T20: August 11, Allan Border Field, 1pm

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Nicola Hancock, Charli Knott (vc), Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Parsons, Kate Peterson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson

First ODI: August 14, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 9.30am

Second ODI: August 16, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 1.20pm (D/N)

Third ODI: August 18, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 1.20pm (D/N)

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Nicola Hancock, Charli Knott (vc), Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Parsons, Kate Peterson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson

Four-day match: August 22-25, Gold Coast District Cricket Club, 9.30am

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke (wk), Sophie Day, Emma de Broughe, Nicole Faltum (vc), Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott (c), Katie Mack, Lilly Mills, Grace Parsons, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

India A squad: Minnu Mani (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Priya Punia, Shubha Satheesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Kiran Navgire, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Raghavi Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakeel (subject to fitness), S Yashasri. Standby: Saima Thakor