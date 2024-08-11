Stokes under cloud for SL Tests, Zampa shines again

Adam Zampa was player of the match in the London derby but Ben Stokes' injury was the talking point out of Sunday's Hundred action

England captain Ben Stokes is a major fitness worry ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka later this month after he was helped off the field having suffered an injury playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Adam Zampa sent his Oval Invincibles into the knockout rounds with a nine-wicket win in the London derby, but Stokes pulling up lame while running between wickets was the major talking point from Sunday's (local time) matches in the United Kingdom.

England's Test series against Sri Lanka is due to start at Old Trafford on August 21. England are also due to play Australia in T20 and one-day international series in September but it is not clear whether Stokes, who is managing his workload, would have been involved.

Opening the batting with Australian Matt Short, the 33-year-old had made just two runs from four balls before being forced to retire hurt, with England team-mate Harry Brook coming out to replace him as the Superchargers chased a victory target of 153 against Manchester Originals.

Stokes appeared to clutch his left hamstring as he was completing a quick single from the non-striker's end.

He was seen punching his right thigh in frustration before being assisted by two members of the Superchargers staff as he slowly made his way off the field.

Brook went on to make 43 from 26 balls and Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 66 from 33 deliveries before Adam Hose (27 not out) cleared the ropes for the second time to secure a seven-wicket Superchargers' victory.

'It doesn't look great unfortunately': England will sweat on Ben Stokes' scan results // Getty

Stokes was alongside his team-mates on the bench to watch the climax and was on crutches as he shook hands with the opposition.

Asked about Stokes, Brook told Sky Sports: "It doesn't look great unfortunately but I think he'll be getting a scan tomorrow and see how he is."

Should he be unavailable for England duty in the coming weeks, vice-captain Ollie Pope would likely step up and captain the side.

Stokes appeared to have returned to full fitness this summer after recovering from surgery on a knee injury that had limited his ability to bowl.

He missed the Indian Premier League and T20 World Cup to assist with his recovery but then led England to a 3-0 series victory over the West Indies earlier in the summer.

At The Oval, Zampa's Invincibles were also aided by Jordan Cox, who rounded off a good week after being selected for England's Test squad by scoring an unbeaten 61 off 30 balls with nine fours and two sixes, one of which sealed a comprehensive victory with 37 balls remaining.

Zampa took four wickets for the Oval Invincibles // ECB/Getty

The result was all but settled by the halfway mark, with the already-eliminated London Spirit bowled out for just 96 after being sent in.

Michael Pepper started well for the visitors, attacking the powerplay for an 18-ball 27, but when he fell - bowled by Zampa - the die was cast.

Twenty-one balls later Spirit were floundering on 5-52, with Ollie Pope, Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell back in the hutch.

They never recovered, with Zampa continuing his fine tournament with 4-17 while Sam Curran (3-10) and Tom Curran (221) offered good support.

The win means Sam Billings' side, who have won six of their seven games, are guaranteed a place in the top three of the men's competition.

In the men's One-Day Cup competition meanwhile, Tasmanian bowler Riley Meredith ensured Somerset tightened their grip on Group A as they beat Middlesex by eight wickets at Lord's.

Speedster Meredith did the most damage, taking 4-27 from his eight-over allocation as Middlesex were skittled out for 135, with Luke Hollman's 38 their top score.

After useful early knocks from George Thomas and Andrew Umeed, Lewis Goldsworthy and James Rew, unbeaten on 61 and 43 respectively, completed the job for Somerset.

Lancashire and Sussex, the last two teams without a victory heading into Sunday's round of fixtures - both broke their ducks.

Needing 12 runs to win off the last over, Northamptonshire were foiled by the tight bowing of the Australian Chris Green that included the wicket of Gus Miller to help Lancashire to victory by four runs at Wantage Road.