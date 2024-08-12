Powerhouse clubs look to future as teen tearaways earn deals

Callum Vidler had a fleeting taste of the KFC BBL last summer and it's only left him hungry for more as he enters his first full season of professional cricket in 2024-25.

The Queensland young gun spent two games with BBL|13 champions Brisbane Heat in December as a replacement player before embarking on his own championship run as a key member of Australia's victorious men's Under-19 World Cup campaign in January and February.

It was there during Australia's opening game against Namibia in Kimberley, South Africa that Vidler was getting live updates in the field of Josh Brown's record-breaking knock in the Challenger final to put the Heat into the decider, which he then streamed on his phone at training ahead of their second World Cup match against Zimbabwe.

"I missed my net rotation," the 18-year-old said of watching the Heat down Sydney Sixers to claim their second men's Big Bash title in January.

Vidler was today announced as the Heat's latest addition for BBL|14, with fellow U19 World Cup-winning quick Mahli Beardman also joining his local team Perth Scorchers on a two-year deal as two of the league's most powerful clubs set themselves for the future.

Brisbane Heat BBL|14 squad (so far): Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Michael Neser, Jimmy Pierson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Callum Vidler

Having grown up watching Heat legends Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum and Ben Cutting play at the Gabba, Vidler has set his sights on creating his own memories at the cherished Queensland venue.

"I've certainly watched (the Big Bash) all my life and to play at the Gabba – I haven't done that yet – but it would be another dream come true," he said.

"I haven't played too much T20 recently with all the one-day stuff for the Under-19s but if I try and absorb all the information I'm getting from all these world-class cricketers, I think I can add some (new skills) to my game and hopefully come December I'll have all the tools ready."

The right-armer, who like Beardman can reach speeds upwards of 140kph, is currently recovering from osteitis pubis but hopes to resume bowling prior to the Heat's BBL|14 opener against Melbourne Stars on December 18.

Perth Scorchers BBL|14 squad (so far): Ashton Agar, Mahli Beardman, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner

The teenage tearaway played through the pain towards the end of last season as he claimed five wickets on Sheffield Shield debut in the Bulls' last match against NSW at Allan Border Field.

Vidler, Australia's leading bowler at the U19 tournament with 14 wickets, admits to being "rattled" by a text message from Queensland high performance head Joe Dawes two nights before the World Cup final against India informing him he was in-line to make his first-class debut later that month, but he was able to compose himself enough to take 2-35 to help Australia lift the U19 trophy for the first time since Mitch Marsh's side in 2010.

"I'm very proud to say I've played for Queensland and hopefully I can play a lot more games," he said.

"It's a slow build-up (this season) but I will be right for BBL so I'd love to be able to put my hand up if needed and (make my) debut, that would be another dream.

"And then after Christmas I'll be good to go to help Queensland in the Shield games."

Like the 'big three' fast bowlers in Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, Vidler says the next generation of Aussie quicks are all "good mates" and their bowling styles also "complement each other".

All four of Australia's U19 World Cup-winning pacemen have state contracts for this season with Queensland luring Tom Straker from NSW to join Vidler at the Bulls, while Beardman begins his second season with Western Australia and Charlie Anderson secured a rookie deal with the Blues.

Beardman made his 50-over List A debut for WA last November prior to the U19 World Cup and teammate Lance Morris, who will also be vying to make his long-awaited Test debut this summer, believes the 18-year-old has a big future.

"He's maybe a bit of a different bowler (compared to me), I probably muscle it a bit more and generate pace on the crease whereas he's a lighter frame and he looks effortless, so I probably compare him to someone like Jhye (Richardson)," Morris told The Unplayable Podcast.

"He uses his run-up beautifully and swings it both ways."

While Vidler is not expecting to replicate Heat teammate Spencer Johnson's rapid rise from a BBL debut to an Aussie cap in the space of seven months, he says the Big Bash is a great place to make a name for one's self.

"That would be ridiculous if that happened to me," he said. "But a lot of people watch the BBL, that's a big platform and there's plenty of opportunities in white-ball (cricket) for Australia, so hopefully one day."