Thunder lock in Sri Lanka superstar for three years

Sydney Thunder have landed a huge name just two weeks out from the Weber WBBL Draft, signing Sri Lanka star Chamari Athapaththu for the next three seasons.

Athapaththu was a last-minute addition to the Thunder last season, signing as a replacement player after initially being overlooked in the draft, but enjoyed a stellar campaign that saw her crowned WBBL|09 Player of the Tournament.

That form, which saw her finish as the league's second highest run-scorer with 511 at 42.58 with a strike rate of 129.69 and five half-centuries, while also capturing nine wickets, was enough to score the 34-year-old a long-term deal with the club.

Her re-signing is a significant boost to the Thunder, who have been active on the recruitment front as they look to continue their upward trajectory following a return to the finals last summer.

"Committing to Sydney Thunder for the next three seasons was an easy decision because I believe in the vision of this club, and I want to be part of its future success," Athapaththu said.

02:03 Play video The best of Chamari Athapaththu in WBBL|09

"There's so much to love about my Sydney Thunder family.

"My teammates are not just colleagues; they are friends who push each other to be better every day, (which) is important to me.

"It's been an incredible journey so far, and I'm so excited for what's ahead."

Athapaththu will again form part of an exciting Thunder top order, playing alongside Australia star Phoebe Litchfield, and rising stars Tahlia Wilson and Georgia Voll – the latter a new addition to the club after being lured away from the Heat.

Thunder squad for WBBL|10 (so far): Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson Ins: Georgia Voll (Heat), Taneale Peschel (Scorchers). Outs: Lauren Smith (Hurricanes), Marizanne Kapp (Stars) Local players off contract: Paris Bowdler, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Olivia Porter WBBL|09 overseas players: Heather Knight (England), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Lauren Bell (England), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 5, 13, 21, 29

Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said the club was delighted to re-sign the popular Sri Lankan, who had received interest from other clubs.

"We made every effort to ensure she came back," he said.

"Chamari is obviously an exceptional cricket player, but she is also an exceptional human being who is team first and fan first.

"To see the way she embraced and engaged with our members and fans last summer was something pretty special and on the field she had one of the WBBL's great seasons."

Athapaththu has been signed under the league's new multi-year, pre-draft contract provision for overseas players.

The introduction of the multi-year provision enables each club to sign one overseas player for up to three years outside of the WBBL draft, securing high-profile talent for clubs on a longer-term basis.

All remaining overseas players must be secured by clubs via either the draft on September 1, or alternatively, signed as a replacement player in place of a full-time squad member post-draft.

Players secured under the pre-draft provision must be available for the entire season from WBBL|11 onwards, and five signings have been confirmed so far – Amelia Kerr (Sydney Sixers), Nadine de Klerk (Brisbane Heat), Marizanne Kapp (Stars), Hayley Matthews (Renegades) and Athapaththu.

Given Sri Lanka have no international commitments during WBBL|10, the Thunder will also have Athapaththu available for the entirety of the upcoming season.

The Thunder go into the draft with at least two overseas spots to fill, and picks 5, 13, 21, 29 up their sleeve.