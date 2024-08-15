Johnson to miss T20 tour of England, Scotland

Spencer Johnson has been ruled out of Australia's T20 series against England and Scotland, the left-armer suffering a side strain.

Johnson, who took six wickets in five matches for Australia last summer, was hurt while playing for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.

Australian medical staff have confirmed the 28-year-old will return home to undergo rehabilitation on the injury ahead of the home summer, rather than play next month.

Johnson's injury comes at a frustrating time for the South Australian who has burst onto the scene at a later age.

He took 19 wickets at 14.47 in last summer's BBL, helping him fetch a $1.78 million IPL deal with the Gujurat Titans.

The South Australian's injury means Sean Abbott has been added to Australia's T20 squad, having already been in the group for the one-day internationals.

Australia will already be without Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for the three-match T20 series against England and Scotland, with the pair rested from the series.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: First T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, time TBC

September 6: Second T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, time TBC

September 7: Third T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, time TBC

September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST