India rejects replacing Bangladesh as T20 World Cup hosts

India have ruled themselves out of contention to host the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup should the International Cricket Council need to move the tournament away from strife-torn Bangladesh.



The ICC is contemplating a change of venue for the event, scheduled for October, following political turmoil in Bangladesh, with early reports suggesting India, Sri Lanka or the United Arab Emirates were among alternate hosts being considered.



Several countries, including England, India and Australia, have issued strong travel advisories since an interim government was installed in Bangladesh.



The tournament is due to begin on October 3, and Australia, who will be hunting for a fourth consecutive title, are currently due to fly into Dhaka on September 25.





"They (ICC) have asked us if we would stage the World Cup. I have categorically said no," Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India told the Times of India on Thursday.



"We would be in the monsoon season and on top of that we will host the Women's ODI World Cup next year. I don't want to give any kind of signals that I want to hold consecutive World Cups."



The ICC said earlier this week it is "closely monitoring developments" in Bangladesh along with the domestic cricket board, with the priority being the safety and well-being of the players.



More than 300 have been killed during unrest that started in July, with protests against a quota system for government jobs that later morphed into a movement against what was considered Prime Minister Hasina Wajid's increasingly autocratic administration.



The uprising eventually forced Hasina to leave office and flee to India, ending her 15-year rule.