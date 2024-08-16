Darke's day in Mackay as Aus A seal one-day series win

Maddy Darke is the latest Australia A batter to reach triple figures as the hosts thrashed India A to take a 2-0 lead

Maddy Darke has declared Australia A will be "ruthless" in their pursuit of a clean sweep over India A, following a dominant day that saw the hosts cruise to an eight-wicket win in the second 50-over game.

Where fellow opener Katie Mack was the century-scoring hero in Wednesday’s first one-dayer in Mackay, on Friday it was Darke’s turn, with the 23-year-old striking an unbeaten 106 from 115 deliveries to steer Australia A to their target of 219.

She shared a 131-run opening stand with Mack, who was again in superb touch hitting a 78-ball 68, then combined with captain Tahlia McGrath (32no from 26) to guide Australia A to victory in 40.2 overs.

"It's always nice, especially early in the season, to get some time out in the middle," Darke said after the match.

"The conditions really suited (me), it was a bit tricky early, but under lights the ball really came on to the bat nice and quick.

"I’m always trying to just expand my game and build new shots into my repertoire and just see how I can progress those into the game.

"So I was pleased to see some improvements there (today)."

It capped off a brilliant day for the hosts, after a combined effort with the ball led Nicola Hancock (2-27), Maitlan Brown (2-36) and Charli Knott (2-49) saw India A bundled out for 218 in 48 overs.

Australia quick Tayla Vlaeminck (1-12 from six overs) set the tone with the new ball after McGrath put India A in to bat, sending down two searing maidens to start the game and picking up the wicket of Priya Punia caught behind.

Australia A will now look to seal a series sweep in Sunday’s third 50-over game, before they turn their attention to next week’s four-day game on the Gold Coast.

"I think just being really ruthless and making sure we don't take our foot off the pedal," Darke said when asked how Australia A would approach Sunday’s game.

"We've really spoken about our mindsets and the emotions that are associated with these games, and really not letting the Indian team back in the series.

"To get a clean sweep, that'd be great."

Darke’s heroics with the bat continued what has been one fascinating side story to this ‘A’ series.

Australia A have three of the country’s best young wicketkeepers in their squad, with Darke joined by Tahlia Wilson and Nicole Faltum.

The trio are all in contention to be the eventual long-term successor current ‘keeper Alyssa Healy and back-up Beth Mooney, and so far all have put in exceptional performances, with Wilson in red-hot form opening the batting in the T20 leg, while Faltum has been sharp behind the stumps throughout the tour to date.

Darke said she was not worrying herself about the larger, long-term picture, and was instead just looking forward to next week’s four-day game on the Gold Coast, where she will take over the gloves.

"I'm still just trying to be me and do my own thing," she said.

"I've got the opportunity with the gloves for the four-day game, which I'm super excited for.

"I love my wicketkeeping, so I'm really (excited) to hopefully put a good performance on there too."

Women’s Australia A v India A Series

First T20: Australia won by five runs

Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Third T20: Australia won by seven wickets

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Nicola Hancock, Charli Knott (vc), Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Parsons, Kate Peterson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson

First ODI: Australia A won by four wickets

Second ODI: Australia A won by eight wickets

Third ODI: August 18, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 1.20pm (D/N)

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Nicola Hancock, Charli Knott (vc), Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Parsons, Kate Peterson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson

Four-day match: August 22-25, Gold Coast District Cricket Club, 9.30am

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke (wk), Sophie Day, Emma de Broughe, Nicole Faltum (vc), Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott (c), Katie Mack, Lilly Mills, Grace Parsons, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

India A squad: Minnu Mani (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Priya Punia, Shubha Satheesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Kiran Navgire, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Raghavi Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakeel (subject to fitness), S Yashasri. Standby: Saima Thakor