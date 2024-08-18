Mishra spins India A to big one-day win

Priya Mishra's first match of the India A series was a smash hit, taking a five-wicket haul

An inspired bowling display from Priya Mishra has lifted India A to their first victory on their Australian tour.

The leg-spinner claimed 5-14 from five overs as Australia A were bowled all out for 76 in just 22.1 overs.

It was an eye-catching performance from the 20-year-old Mishra, who knocked over Australia A's two top scorers in Maddy Darke (22), who was coming off a century in her last start, and Tess Flintoff (20).

Mishra's googly was especially effective, as Australia A's batters struggled to pick her variations having not seen her so far across the three T20s and two previous one-dayers.

Earlier, India A compiled 243 from their 50 overs which included half-centuries to Tejal Hasabnis (50) and Raghavi Bisht (53).

Aus A captain Tahlia McGrath had plenty of options at the bowling crease, using eight different bowlers.

Allrounder Charli Knott impressed with his offies, capturing 2-26 from her six overs, while Maitlan Brown bowled aggressively and captured three wickets in her six overs.

Facing a big target, Australia A were dealt a massive blow in the fifth over as McGrath was bowled for one by seamer Meghna Singh with a ball that jagged in significantly.

The hosts couldn't string together a partnership of note as Mishra and her fellow bowlers sealed the massive 171-run win.

The series now moves south to the Gold Coast, where the sides will play out a four-day match to complete the tour.

Women’s Australia A v India A Series

First T20: Australia won by five runs

Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Third T20: Australia won by seven wickets

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Nicola Hancock, Charli Knott (vc), Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Parsons, Kate Peterson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson

First ODI: Australia A won by four wickets

Second ODI: Australia A won by eight wickets

Third ODI: India A won by 171 runs

Four-day match: August 22-25, Gold Coast District Cricket Club, 9.30am

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke (wk), Sophie Day, Emma de Broughe, Nicole Faltum (vc), Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott (c), Katie Mack, Lilly Mills, Grace Parsons, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

India A squad: Minnu Mani (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Priya Punia, Shubha Satheesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Kiran Navgire, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Raghavi Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakeel (subject to fitness), S Yashasri. Standby: Saima Thakor