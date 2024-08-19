Canes weigh No.1 pick options as first draft nominees revealed

Hobart Hurricanes have revealed how they might look to use the No.1 pick at next month's WBBL Draft, as an array of stars are confirmed among the nominees

Superstar spinner Sophie Ecclestone will be one of the most sought-after players in the upcoming WBBL Draft – but don’t be surprised if the Hobart Hurricanes look elsewhere with the coveted No.1 pick.

The first 10 nominees for the second edition of the women’s Draft – to be held on September 1 – were revealed on Monday, with Ecclestone joined by a host of the game’s biggest names.

The Hurricanes emerged as the big winner from the Draft lottery in June, overcoming long odds to secure the first pick despite finishing sixth on the table last season.

Speaking to media last week, Hobart coach Jude Coleman confirmed the club intended to use it to select the best possible top-four batter on offer.

"We’re going to get the best possible player that is in the draft," Coleman said.

"That’s our plan. We feel really grateful we’ve been able to get pick one, obviously there’s retention picks but we’ll be looking for the best batter available to hopefully fill a spot in our top four."

A number of the nominees unveiled on Monday fit the bill, but the Hurricanes could find themselves up against clubs holding retention rights depending on their preferred option.

The Renegades have rights to India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, but they have already suggested they will use pick No.3 on pre-signing Hayley Matthews, which would render them unable to use their retention pick on Kaur if another club selected her in round one.

Pre-signed players will not appear on the nominations list, but they must still be selected by their club during the draft with a pick that matches the salary band of their playing contract.

Danni Wyatt (Scorchers), Laura Wolvaardt (Strikers), Alice Capsey (Stars), Heather Knight (Thunder) and Suzie Bates (Sixers) could also be retained by their previous clubs.

However, the Hurricanes would face no potential obstacles if they went after India star Jemimah Rodrigues, who despite previous stints at both Melbourne clubs is not eligible to be retained by either.

India allrounder Deepti Sharma is also not under any retention rights and is coming off a strong season in the Hundred were she played a key role for London Spirit at No.6, hitting 212 runs at a strike rate of 136.

The Hurricanes hold retention rights to South African quick Shabnim Ismail.

Retention picks came into play twice in last year’s inaugural WBBL draft when Melbourne Renegades attempted to poach Sophie Devine with pick No.2, only for the Scorchers to trigger their right to keep the New Zealand star.

Melbourne Stars made a similar move on Wolvaardt in the second round, but their attempt to take the South African with pick No.12 was thwarted by the Strikers.

The battle for Ecclestone also looms as one of the more intriguing aspects of the upcoming draft.

Sydney Sixers, who have pick No.2, have retention rights to the spinner, who played a significant role in helping the club to the WBBL|08 final before missing last season due to injury.

However, the Sixers have already secured New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr as a pre-signing, and given the other star power on their books – including Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner – it remains to be seen whether Ecclestone at a Platinum price-point would fit into their salary limit.