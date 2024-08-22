Lee to stick with Hurricanes, Thunder sign young spinner

Lizelle Lee has ensured she will remain in purple after signing with the Hurricanes ahead of the WBBL draft

Hobart Hurricanes have locked in another piece of the puzzle for Weber WBBL|10, signing former South Africa opener Lizelle Lee for the next two seasons.

Lee, who joined the Hurricanes in 2022, will continue her association with the club until at least the end of WBBL|11.

The 32-year-old is another key re-signing for the club, who had already secured captain Elyse Villani and allrounder Nicola Carey for the upcoming season.

Lee was the club's leading run scorer in WBBL|09, scoring 409 runs at the impressive strike rate of 146.07.

"I love playing for the Hurricanes, and it's my hometown as well," Lee said.

"I feel like the team made some strong progress last season, and I am looking forward to playing my role and natural game as we look to bring the Hurricanes their first WBBL trophy."

The Hurricanes hold the No.1 pick in the WBBL Draft, which will be held on September 1.

They will have the right to retain South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail if desired, after her nomination was confirmed last week.

Hurricanes squad for WBBL|10 (so far): Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani Ins: Lauren Smith (Thunder) Outs: Naomi Stalenberg (Renegades) Local players off contract: Maisy Gibson, Emma Manix-Geeves, Julia Cavanough, Tabby Saville (local replacement player) WBBL|09 overseas players: Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Bryony Smith (England) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 1, 9, 24, 25

Lee has been signed under the league's new multi-year, pre-draft contract provision for overseas players.

The introduction of the multi-year provision enables each club to sign one overseas player for up to three years outside of the WBBL draft, securing high-profile talent for clubs on a longer-term basis.

All remaining overseas players must be secured by clubs via either the draft on September 1, or alternatively, signed as a replacement player in place of a full-time squad member post-draft.

Players secured under the pre-draft provision must be available for the entire season from WBBL|11 onwards, and seven signings have been confirmed so far – Amelia Kerr (Sydney Sixers), Nadine de Klerk (Brisbane Heat), Marizanne Kapp (Stars), Hayley Matthews (Renegades), Chamari Athapaththu (Thunder), Sophie Devine (Scorchers) and Lee.

Given Lee has retired from international cricket, the Hurricanes will have her available for the entirety of the upcoming season.

Sienna Eve has signed with the Thunder // supplied

Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder have continued their signing spree ahead of Weber WBBL|10, strengthening their bowling stocks with the addition of promising spinner Sienna Eve.

Eve, who hails from Newcastle, joins the Thunder just months after securing her first professional contract with NSW.

The left-arm orthodox bowler was rewarded for a strong 2023-24 summer, which started when she led the NSW Country bowling attack at the Under-19 Female National Championships, claiming 10 wickets at an average of seven.

Thunder WBBL|10 squad (so far): Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson Ins: Sienna Eve, Georgia Voll (Heat), Taneale Peschel (Scorchers) Outs: Lauren Smith (Hurricanes), Marizanne Kapp (Stars) Local players off contract: Paris Bowdler, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Olivia Porter WBBL|09 overseas players: Heather Knight (England), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Lauren Bell (England), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 5, 13, 21, 29

She then picked up four wickets for the Australia Under-19s on their tri-series tour of Sri Lanka in April, including an impressive spell of 3-10 against England.

Eve was then awarded the prestigious Alex Blackwell Medal for Female NSW Country Player of the Season.

"Still a very surreal experience," Eve said.

"(I'm) so excited to be able to be surrounded by so many amazing players, and very grateful for the opportunity.

"It's really helpful having the likes of Phoebe (Litchfield) and Hannah (Darlington) in the team. They've come through a similar path to how I started, and having people around you that are a similar age really makes the experience more relatable."