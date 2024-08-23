Scorchers lock in key weapon on two-year deal

The Scorchers have re-signed key spin-bowling allrounder Amy Edgar, while Anesu Mushangwe has put pen to paper with the Strikers

Exciting allrounder Amy Edgar has committed to the Perth Scorchers for the next two Weber WBBL seasons as the club firms up its plans for the upcoming tournament.

Edgar enjoyed a breakout campaign with the ball in WBBL|09, becoming one of the Scorchers’ key weapons as she claimed a team-high 20 wickets at 16.1 with an economy rate of 6.75.

Her selection in the Team of the Tournament highlighted her continued evolution after she had initially arrived at the club as a specialist batter in 2018, with the off-spinner now part of a potent spin trio alongside Alana King and Lilly Mills.

Edgar’s increasingly versatile skills with the ball complemented her powerful middle-order batting abilities last season, and she will again be central to Perth’s plans as they look to once again make the finals in WBBL|10.

But while she is locked in, the wait for confirmation of another big name’s future has continued, with the Scorchers yet to confirm whether Australia star Beth Mooney has put pen to paper.

Mooney’s strong ties to the west do make it hard to see the wicketkeeper-batter being lured elsewhere, but fans would nonetheless be sweating on the 30-year-old’s signature.

Contracted for WBBL|10: Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo Ins: Mikayla Hinkley (Heat) Outs: Taneale Peschel (Thunder) Local players off contract: Beth Mooney, Charis Bekker, Lisa Griffith, Zoe Britcliffe (local replacement player) WBBL|09 overseas players: Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Jones, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill (all England) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 8, 16, 17, 32

"I’m very excited to be sticking around for the next two years," Edgar said.

"I have absolutely loved my time with the club so far and I can’t imagine playing anywhere else.

"As a team we’ve been really settled over the past few years, and I think that gives us a great platform to build trust within the group, which will hopefully lead to plenty of wins for us this summer."

The Scorchers have three local and two international list spots left to fill before they begin their season against the Stars at the WACA Ground on October 27.

Asked about Mooney’s future last week, international pre-signing Sophie Devine joked she would "be having some strong words with Beth to make sure she signs and stays put".

"Everyone knows the class that Beth Mooney is, how many runs she's scored, her consistency is always spoken about and I've loved playing alongside her," Devine continued.

"Everyone knows we'd love to have Beth back here in Scorchers colours, but we'll see how that unfolds."

Anesu Mushangwe had an outstanding WBBL|09 // Getty

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers have also secured a key spinner ahead of their bid for a third consecutive title, with leggie Anesu Mushangwe signing for another two seasons.

Zimbabwe-born Mushangwe was a crucial part of last year's triumph, where she finished as the Strikers’ third-highest wicket taker with 16 behind fellow leggie Amanda-Jade Wellington (23) and Australia star Megan Schutt (22).

The fan favourite, who moved from South Australia to the ACT Meteors in state cricket this season, said she was delighted to be continuing on in blue.

"I'm so thrilled to sign a two-year deal with the Strikers and can't wait to again play in front of our fantastic fans at Karen Rolton and Adelaide Ovals," Mushangwe said.

"Being part of last year's grand final over Brisbane Heat was without doubt the highlight of my playing career, and I have a very strong belief we have the squad capable of taking the title again."

Contracted for WBBL|10: Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath (c), Katie Mack, Anesu Mushangwe, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington Ins: Eleanor Larosa Outs: TBC Local players off contract: Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Ella Wilson WBBL|09 overseas players: Georgia Adams (England), Dani Gibson (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 6, 14, 19, 30

After making just one appearance in her debut season in WBBL|08, Mushangwe played every game for the Strikers last summer.

Her economy rate of 6.47 was the 10th best in the league – remarkably, the Strikers occupied five of those top 10 positions, demonstrating their strength with the ball.

"Anesu performed a crucial role for us last summer and we're delighted to have her back in the fold for WBBL|10," coach Luke Williams said.

"Her ability to bowl with the great consistency and control at the start of the innings, during the Power Play and Power Surge, and also in the 'death' overs meant we could utilise her in attacking and defensive roles as game situations dictated."