Force of nature: The Hurricanes' history of WBBL imports

Ahead of the WBBL Draft, we take a look at all the overseas players the Hurricanes have brought in over the years

The Big Bash Draft is almost upon us as the league's eight clubs ramp up their preparations for a milestone season of the Weber WBBL. Clubs will add at least two overseas players to their list for the tenth season of the competition at the draft on September 1.

In a new measure introduced this off-season, clubs have also been able to sign an overseas player prior to the draft on a multi-year contract. The Hobart Hurricanes signed big-hitter Lizelle Lee for two more years using the new rules.

After nine seasons of the WBBL, we're looking back, club-by-club, at every import that has turned out in the tournament, memorable or otherwise.

History of overseas signings

WBBL|01 - Heather Knight, Hayley Matthews, Amy Satterthwaite WBBL|02 - Heather Knight, Hayley Matthews, Amy Satterthwaite, Isobel Joyce WBBL|03 - Veda Krishnamurthy, Hayley Matthews, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Isobel Joyce WBBL|04 - Heather Knight, Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, Alex Hartley WBBL|05 - Heather Knight, Hayley Matthews, Fran Wilson, Chloe Tyron WBBL|06 - Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tyron, Hayley Jensen, Rachel Priest WBBL|07 - Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Rachel Priest WBBL|08 - Mignon du Preez. Hayley Jensen, Lizelle Lee, Issy Wong WBBL|09 - Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Lizelle Lee WBBL|10: Lizelle Lee

The players (sorted by matches played)

Hayley Matthews (West Indies)

Seasons: WBBL|01 - WBBL|06 M 56 | Runs 865 | HS 77 | SR 98.1 | Avg 18.03 WKTS 40 | BBI 5-19 | Econ 6.66 | Avg 22.83

Hayley Matthews started her WBBL career in Hobart as a 17-year-old and has become one of the most recognisable faces of the competition. It took some time for the allrounder to adapt before she went on to lead the wicket tally in her second season and then take out the Hurricanes’ MVP the next year. She holds the record for most player-of-the-match performances in purple with five, showing her impact as the most capped Hurricanes international player.

Heather Knight (England)

Seasons: WBBL|01 - WBBL|05 M 55 | Runs 1353 | HS 82* | SR 107.64 | Avg 26.53 WKTS 39 | BBI 3-7 | Econ 6.92 | Avg 27.17

Heather Knight cemented herself as one of the greatest ever Hurricanes from the moment she joined the club in the inaugural year. She was named in the Team of the Tournament in WBBL|01 and took out the club’s MVP award in WBBL|01 and WBBL|04. She still stands as the all-time leading run scorer and has also taken the most catches as well.

02:26 Play video Explosive Knight lights up Burnie

Mignon du Preez (South Africa)

Seasons: WBBL|07 - WBBL|08 M 29 | Runs 794 | HS 87 | SR 117.98 | Avg 31.76

After becoming synonymous with the Stars in the early years of the competition Mignon du Preez swapped green for purple in WBBL|07. She had an immediate impact taking out lead run scorer honours in back-to-back years. She passed 50 seven times in , including a memorable half-century against her old side to keep the Hurricanes’ season alive in WBBL|07.

02:03 Play video Du Preez powers Hurricanes to victory over Stars

Lizelle Lee (South Africa)

Seasons: WBBL|08 - WBBL|09 M 29 | Runs 705 | HS 101 | SR 132.77 | Avg 28.20

In just two seasons at the Hurricanes Lizelle Lee has rocketed up the all-time runs scored list at the club. Currently sitting at seventh, the powerful opener has the opportunity to climb higher after signing for WBBL|10 as an international pre-selection. Her WBBL|09 campaign was headlined by her 101 against the Renegades where she clubbed four sixes and 12 fours.

03:11 Play video Lee stuns Renegades with a century off 52 balls

Rachel Priest (New Zealand)

Seasons: WBBL|06 - WBBL|07 M 27 | Runs 616 | HS 107 | SR 111.59 | Avg 26.78

Rachel Priest had a prolific WBBL|06 with the Hurricanes, her first WBBL century coming that season. The hundred helped her on her way to the top of the runs leaderboard and the MVP voting for that season. She showed fans her brilliance when she made scores of 92 and 83 during her time at the club.

04:10 Play video Hurricanes captain Priest hammers heavenly hundred

Chloe Tyron (South Africa)

Seasons: WBBL|05 - WBBL|06 M 26 | Runs 412 | HS 46 | SR 141.58 | Avg 24.24

South African allrounder Chloe Tyron had her two best seasons with the bat when playing for the Hurricanes. Playing lower down the order to kick off her WBBL career she hit two scores in the forties in her first season and a score of 36 against the Renegades. She wasn’t called on as much to bowl but contributed three wickets in purple.

01:09 Play video Chloe Tryon blitzes through first WBBL innings

Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand)

Seasons: WBBL|01 - WBBL|02 M 24 | Runs 561 | HS 57 | SR 97.06 | Avg 35.06 WKTS 29 | BBI 5-17 | Econ 6.30 | Avg 16.79

The experienced Amy Satterthwaite provided plenty of highlights during her time at the Hurricanes. One of those highlights was her hat-trick against the Thunder before going on to take five wickets for the game. She was extremely consistent across two seasons with both the bat and ball culminating in a MVP award in WBBL|02 and second place in the Player of the Tournament the same season.

01:13 Play video Satterthwaite fifty keeps 'Canes in the hunt

Hayley Jensen (New Zealand)

Seasons: WBBL|06 & WBBL|08 M 16 | W 7 | BB 2-13 | Econ 7.34 | Avg 47

Hayley Jensen played two games during the COVID-interrupted 2020 season of WBBL and didn’t take a wicket or hit the scoreboard. She was recalled in WBBL|08 after England fast bowler Issy Wong couldn’t make it for the season and played every game taking seven wickets as she helped Hurricanes to the finals.

Richa Ghosh (India)

Seasons: WBBL|07 M 14 | Runs 162 | HS 46 | SR 95.29 | Avg 12.46

Richa Ghosh came to the WBBL as one of the most exciting talents for India. Debuting at 17, she was the youngest of the seven Indian players who descended on the competition in 2021. The wicketkeeper-batter showed her potential in the middle order, with two scores in the 20s and high score of 46.

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)

Seasons: WBBL|09 M 14 | W 13 | BB 3-34 | Econ 6.23 | Avg 23.23

Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail found her way to the Hurricanes via the international player draft. After getting taken with pick 5, Ismail showed her worth with 13 wickets in her 14 games. She struck with multiple wickets three times and her best figures were 3-34.

Smriti Mandhana (India)

Seasons: WBBL|04 M 13 | Runs 318 | HS 69 | SR 144.55 | Avg 24.46

Smriti Mandhana was a big coup for the Hurricanes luring the superstar batter to the club from the Heat. Mandhana found her feet in her second season of WBBL, finishing with 318 runs and a high score of 69 from 41 balls against the Stars. Unfortunately the injection of the quality batter didn’t lift the Hurricanes from the bottom of the ladder where they finished for a second straight year.

02:44 Play video Mandhana smashes speedy 69 for 'Canes

Alex Hartley (England)

Seasons: WBBL|04 M 13 | W 7 | BB 3-21 | Econ 8.21 | Avg 44.57

Alex Hartley played just one season of the WBBL and it was down in Hobart. The left-arm spinner picked up seven wickets but was expensive at times with her bowling. Her best figures of 3-21 came against the Renegades where she got her England teammate Danni Wyatt out for a golden duck.

Fran Wilson (England)

Seasons: WBBL|05 M 13 | Runs 210 | HS 45 | SR 96.33 | Avg 17.50

After spending a season at the Thunder Fran Wilson headed south for the following season. The middle-order batter was consistent across her 13 appearances in purple with her best performance a 45-run stand against the Renegades. That season was the last time Wilson has played in the WBBL.

02:12 Play video Hall, Wilson rescue the Hurricanes

Bryony Smith (England)

Seasons: WBBL|09 M 13 | Runs 90 | HS 28 | SR 68.18 | Avg 7.50

Bryony Smith was picked up by the Hurricanes in the international player draft for her first season in Australia. It was tough campaign for the England international representative with just 90 runs to show for her time.

Veda Krishnamurthy (India)

Seasons: WBBL|03 M 9 | Runs 144 | HS 40 | SR 101.41 | Avg 18.00

Veda Krishnamurthy’s only season in the WBBL was underwhelming for the star Indian player. Her best moments came in the Hurricanes’ first win of the season against the Heat where she took a wicket and top scored with 33.

00:56 Play video Krishnamurthy stunner sends Mooney packing

Lauren Winfield-Hill (England)

Seasons: WBBL|03 M 9 | Runs 144 | HS 40 | SR 101.41 | Avg 18.00

Hurricanes were Lauren Winfield-Hill’s second WBBL club and the English batter couldn’t find form in purple. She started opening the batting and was moved to the middle order but couldn’t make a score higher than 15 in a disappointing campaign.

Isobel Joyce (Ireland)

Seasons: WBBL|02 - WBBL|03 M 7 | Runs 123 | HS 52 | SR 94.62 | Avg 24.60

Isobel Joyce is one of just two Ireland players to play in the WBBL with the batter taking part in two seasons. Joyce played just one game in WBBL|02 and increased to six games the next season. In five of those games she took the reins as captain for two wins. Her best score, an unbeaten 52, came against the Scorchers and she also has one wicket to her name.

01:09 Play video Joyce leads from the front with fast fifty

Issy Wong (England)

Seasons: WBBL|08 DNP

Issy Wong was signed for the Hurricanes but was ruled out before touching down in the country due to injury.