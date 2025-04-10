Fired up: The Scorchers' history of WBBL imports

Ahead of the WBBL Draft, we take a look at all the overseas players the Scorchers have brought in over the years

The Big Bash Draft is almost upon us as the league's eight clubs ramp up their preparations for Weber WBBL|11. Clubs will add at least two overseas players to their list at the draft on June 19.

The Scorchers already have New Zealand allrounder Sophie Devine on their list, after she signed a two-season deal ahead of WBBL|10, leaving them with two overseas slots on draft night.

After 10 seasons of the WBBL, we're looking back, club-by-club, at every import that has turned out in the tournament, memorable or otherwise.

History of overseas signings

WBBL|01: Charlotte Edwards, Suzie Bates, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Deandra Dottin WBBL|02: Suzie Bates, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Rebecca Grundy WBBL|03: Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Thamsyn Newton WBBL|04: Kate Cross, Amy Jones, Hayley Jensen WBBL|05: Kim Garth, Amy Jones, Natalie Sciver-Brunt WBBL|06: Sophie Devine, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Lauren Down WBBL|07: Sophie Devine, Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp WBBL|08: Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp WBBL|09: Sophie Devine, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Natalie Sciver-Brunt WBBL|10: Sophie Devine, Dayalan Hemalatha, Amy Jones, Brooke Halliday

The players (sorted by matches played)

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

Seasons: WBBL|06 - WBBL|10 M 64 | Runs 1786 | HS 106 | SR 125.24 | Avg 32.47 WKTS 49 | BBI 4-26 | Econ 7.72 | Avg 24.10

Shockwaves were sent through the competition in 2020 when news leaked that Sophie Devine had left the Strikers and moved to the Scorchers as a second big-name recruit following Beth Mooney’s defection from the Heat. But Devine had already enjoyed a strong association with Western Australia and has since made a happy home in orange, captaining the club to its maiden WBBL title in WBBL|07 and hitting a century in three of the five seasons she has been at the Scorchers.

04:09 Play video Simply Devine! Sophie hits a fourth WBBL century

Amy Jones (England)

Seasons: WBBL|04 - WBBL|06, WBBL|09-10 M 52 | Runs 1019 | HS 80 | SR 119.74 | Avg 23.15

Jones has been a true regular in orange, spending five of the last seven seasons with the club. She has often had to share wicketkeeping duties with Australia star Beth Mooney but has shown she has class in the outfield as well. Her best season to date was her first, when she hit scores of 80, 70 and 60 during a fruitful campaign. Jones returned to the Scorchers in WBBL|09 after a stint with Sydney Thunder.

02:09 Play video Jones hammers WBBL half-century

Katherine Sciver-Brunt (England)

Seasons: WBBL|01 - WBBL|03 P 44 | Runs 447 | HS 41 | SR 103.47 | Avg 17.88 WKTS 49 | BBI 4-17 | Econ 5.15 | Avg 17.71

Fiery England quick Katherine Sciver-Brunt started her Big Bash career in orange, spending three seasons with the Scorchers. One of the most feared bowlers in the competition, she was the club’s MVP in all three seasons, and their leading wicket taker in WBBL|01 and |03. Her best figures came on debut, when she claimed 4-17 against the Brisbane Heat.

00:42 Play video Saturday Seed: Wicked Warne bowls Symcox around his legs

Nat Sciver-Brunt (England)

Seasons: WBBL|03, WBBL|05 & WBBL|09 M 38 | Runs 891 | HS 84 | SR 121.22 | Avg 33.00 WKTS 14 | BBI 2-18 | Econ 7.23 | Avg 41.14

Nat Sciver-Brunt joined her England teammate (and now wife) Katherine at the Scorchers ahead of WBBL|03, and while she did not return the following season, she did make two further appearances for the club, in WBBL|05 and WBBL|09. It was her most recent stint that stirred some controversy, with Sciver-Brunt a late signing for the Scorchers – replacing Danni Wyatt – despite not having nominated for the draft due to a knee injury. Gripes from rival clubs aside, her return was a boon for Perth and for WBBL fans alike.

01:08 Play video Sciver-Brunt whacks crucial 55 in WBBL return

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Seasons: WBBL|07 - WBBL|08 M 28 | Runs 335 | HS 68 | SR 125.47 | Avg 25.77 WKTS 24 | BBI 4-10 | Econ 5.51 | Avg 21.92

After spending her first six seasons in magenta, Kapp made the cross-country move to the Scorchers ahead of WBBL|07 and played a critical role in helping Perth claim their first title that season. She was the Scorchers’ MVP the following season, but her two-year stint at the club ended when she was snapped up by Sydney Thunder with pick No.1 in the inaugural draft in 2023. The Thunder had first attempted to nab Sophie Devine and after using up their one retention pick to keep their skipper, the Scorchers could do nothing to keep Kapp.

03:06 Play video Carnage! Kapp, Devine rip through Canes at the WACA

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Seasons: WBBL|01 - WBBL|02 M 25 | Runs 530 | HS 54* | SR 97.25 | Avg 27.89 WKTS 21 | BBI 2-20 | Econ 6.29 | Avg 25.90

Before Bates was a Striker or a Sixer, her Big Bash career started at the Scorchers. The New Zealand great was with the club for two seasons before making the move to Adelaide, and during that time led the Scorchers to the WBBL|02 final where they went down to the Sixers. Her second season was a standout campaign in all facets, as she hit 310 runs and took 13 wickets.

02:21 Play video Bates boosts Scorchers with fast fifty

Charlotte Edwards (England)

Seasons: WBBL|01 M 15 | Runs 462 | HS 88* | SR 103.59 | Avg 38.50

These days, Charlotte Edwards is coaching the Sydney Sixers. But when the WBBL was first introduced, Edwards was a marquee signing unveiled by the Scorchers. She played just one season at the club, but it was a brilliant one as she hit five half-centuries to finish as the club’s leading run scorer. She moved to the Strikers for WBBL|02 following her retirement from international cricket in 2016.

Kim Garth (Ireland)

Seasons: WBBL|05 M 15 | WKTS 14 | BBI 3-21 | Econ 6.78 | Avg 24.21

Garth got her shot in the WBBL in a slightly unconventional manner, chosen to play by the Sixers after she was initially just set to train with the club as an ICC Associate Rookie. Her reputation swiftly spread and the Scorchers came calling in WBBL|05 when they signed the then-Ireland quick for one season. She was the club’s second highest wicket taker that season behind Heather Graham.

Thamsyn Newton (New Zealand)

Seasons: WBBL|03 M 15 | WKTS 14 | BBI 3-21 | Econ 6.78 | Avg 24.21

Thamsyn Newton’s sole WBBL season came in 2017-18. The New Zealand pace bowler took two wickets on debut and produced a couple of handy cameos with the bat.

Kate Cross (England)

Seasons: WBBL|03 M 14 | WKTS 6 | BBI 2-26 | Econ 7.30 | Avg 60

Cross started her Big Bash career with the Heat but made the move to the Scorchers for WBBL|04. It was not the season the quick would have hoped for, yielding just six wickets from 14 appearances, but she chipped in 70 runs with the bat as well.

00:24 Play video Newton takes beauty going back with flight

Sarah Glenn (England)

Seasons: WBBL|06 M 14 | WKTS 17 | BBI 4-18 | Econ 6.25 | Avg 18.88

England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn got her first taste of WBBL action when she joined the Scorchersfor the Sydney hub season in WBBL|06. She bagged four wickets on two occasions during her role season in orange, against the Heat and the Strikers.

01:14 Play video Sarah Glenn undoes Strikers to snare 4-18

Maddy Green (New Zealand)

Seasons: WBBL|08 M 14 | Runs 240 | HS 58 | SR 105.26 | Avg 24.00

After starting her career at the Heat, Green landed a new home for WBBL|08 when she joined her NZ skipper Sophie Devine in orange. Playing in the top order, Green’s best performance came against her former club when she struck 58 at Lilac Hill.

00:48 Play video Scorchers import Green pulls in ridiculous outfield catch

Anya Shrubsole (England)

Seasons: WBBL|02 M 12 | WKTS 9 | BBI 2-9 | Econ 5.26 | Avg 27

The legendary English quick only played one season in the WBBL, and she did it alongside her long-time England new-ball partner in Katherine Sciver-Brunt. The right-armer was very economical and played a key role in helping the team make their first WBBL final.

01:18 Play video Shrubsole's two wickets

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

Seasons: WBBL|07 M 10 | Runs 182 | HS 70* | SR 117.42 | Avg 30.33

Athapaththu had a number of stints at various clubs until finally cracking the code to WBBL success with the Thunder in WBBL|09. In her one season at Perth, she had a decent campaign, with a top score of 70 not out as she averaged 30 with the bat.

01:57 Play video Athapaththu accelerates to impressive half century

Dayalan Hemalatha (India)

Seasons: WBBL|10 M 8 | Runs 99 | HS 41 | SR 110 | Avg 12.37

Hemalatha was picked up at the draft after impressing in the Women's Premier League but failed to consistently fire in her first WBBL season, producing a top score of 41 for the season.

Lauren Down (New Zealand)

Seasons: WBBL|06 M 7 | Runs 26 | HS 46 | SR 96.30 | Avg 8.67

New Zealander Lauren Down was one of a group of unaffiliated players who entered the WBBL hub in 2020, brought in as back-ups as the strict covid restrictions made it impossible to sign replacement players the traditional way. She got her shot when the Scorchers required a short-term replacement, playing seven games for the club.

Deandra Dottin (West Indies)

Seasons: WBBL|01 M 6 | Runs 75 | HS 28 | SR 117.19 | Avg 15.00 WKTS 5 | BBI 2-17 | Econ 6.89 | Avg 26.20

West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin was the Scorchers’ final overseas recruit in WBBL|01, brought in to cover Suzie Bates when the New Zealander was unavailable. She arrived to much fanfare having been the first woman to hit a T20 century, but her contributions with the bat across six matches were limited, with a top score of 28 versus the Thunder, while she picked up five wickets.

Hayley Jensen (New Zealand)

Seasons: WBBL|04 M 6 | W 8 | BB 2-16 | Econ 7.96 | Avg 22.88

Jensen started her WBBL career as an import with the Stars, then played in the competition as a local after gaining Australian residency. But her success in the WBBL ultimately led to a New Zealand recall, meaning she was back to import status when she rolled out for the Scorchers in WBBL|04. Her best performance in orange came against former side Melbourne Stars, where she claimed 2-16.

Lauren Winfield-Hill (England)

Seasons: WBBL|09 M 5 | Runs 93 | HS 29 | SR 104.49 | Avg 18.60

Winfield-Hill added yet another WBBL club – her fifth – to her resume when she joined the Scorchers as a replacement player in WBBL|09. Having previously turned out for the Heat, Hurricanes, Strikers and Stars, Winfield-Hill was essentially job-sharing with fellow Englishwoman Sciver-Brunt, playing five games to her teammate’s eight.

Rebecca Grundy (England)

Seasons: WBBL|02 M 4 | WKTS 5 | BBI 2-18 | Econ 6.43 | Avg 18

That’s right – years before she became Scorchers head coach, Rebecca Grundy actually played for the club all the way back in WBBL|02. The left-arm orthodox spinner played just four matches, filling in prior to the arrival of countrywoman Anya Shrubsole, with her best performance coming against the Heat. While her game time was limited, Grundy forged a strong relationship with the club, first as an assistant coach in WBBL|07 and |08 before she took over the head coaching role ahead of WBBL|09.

Brooke Halliday (New Zealand)

Seasons: WBBL|10 M 3 | Runs 109 | HS 47 | SR 118.47 | Avg 36.33

After impressing in New Zealand's first T20 World Cup win a month earlier, Halliday got a call-up as a replacement player for Jones late in WBBL|10. She made an impact in her short stay, hitting 47, 41 and 21.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England)

Seasons: WBBL|09 DNP

There’s not a great deal to say about Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s almost-tenure with the Scorchers. The star England opener was picked up at No.11 in the inaugural draft but pulled out before the season started due to fatigue.