Meredith set for international return after Hazlewood injury

Josh Hazlewood suffers calf blow but will return for England matches, leaving door open for Riley Meredith to face Scotland

Riley Meredith is in line to make an international return following a three-year absence with the speedster called into Australia's squad to face Scotland next month after Josh Hazlewood suffered a calf injury.

Hazlewood, who had been the only of the 'big three' fast bowlers set to feature for the entire United Kingdom limited-overs tour, suffered a low-grade right calf strain while bowling at training in Sydney on Tuesday.

The injury is not severe and the 33-year-old is expected to return for the T20 and ODI series against England beginning September 11 “following a short period of rehabilitation”, according to a Cricket Australia spokesperson.

It opens the door for Meredith, the express paceman who played the last of his six games for Australia in 2021, to feature in the three-match T20I series against Scotland beginning September 4.

The Tasmanian has been in strong form in the United Kingdom playing for Somerset in both T20 and one-day cricket, shining with 14 wickets in 12 matches in the county T20 competition.

The right-armer is one of Australia’s fastest bowlers when on song.

Hazlewood joins Mitchell Starc in sitting out the Scotland series. Starc will be back for the one-dayers against England beginning September 19, while Pat Cummins will miss the entire trip.

Mitch Marsh is captaining both teams in the absence of ODI skipper Cummins, who is priming himself for this summer’s Test series against India following a busy few years leading the Test and 50-over teams.

"The priority at the moment is to smash out some gym work and start reassessing in a few weeks a path forward," Cummins said this week.

"I'm just trying to fill up the bucket again after two years of non-stop bowling. (Hoping) come that first Test in as good of a position as I have been in for a few years."

Australia have another limited-overs campaign before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series begins, with Pakistan touring for three-match T20 and ODI series through early-November.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: First T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, time TBC

September 6: Second T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, time TBC

September 7: Third T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, time TBC

September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST