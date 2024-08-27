Think Pink: The Sixers' history of WBBL imports

Ahead of the WBBL Draft, we take a look at all the overseas players the Sixers have brought in over the years

The Big Bash Draft is almost upon us as the league's eight clubs ramp up their preparations for a milestone season of the Weber WBBL. Clubs will add at least two overseas players to their list for the tenth season of the competition at the draft on September 1.

In a new measure introduced this off-season, clubs have also been able to sign an overseas player prior to the draft on a multi-year contract. The Sydney Sixers pulled of a major coup with their international pre-signing, luring Amelia Kerr from the Brisbane Heat to Sydney on a three-year deal.

After nine seasons of the WBBL, we're looking back, club-by-club, at every import that has turned out in the tournament, memorable or otherwise.

History of overseas signings

WBBL|01 - Laura Marsh, Marizanne Kapp, Sara McGlashan WBBL|02 - Marizanne Kapp, Sara McGlashan, Dane van Niekerk, Amy Jones WBBL|03 - Marizanne Kapp, Sara McGlashan, Dane van Niekerk, Amy Jones WBBL|04 - Marizanne Kapp, Sara McGlashan, Dane van Niekerk WBBL|05 - Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Nierkerk, Hollie Armitage WBBL|06 - Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk WBBL|07 - Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav WBBL|08 - Suzie Bates, Sophie Ecclestone WBBL|09 - Chloe Tyron, Jess Kerr, Linsey Smith, Suzie Bates WBBL|10 - Amelia Kerr

The players (sorted by matches played)

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Seasons: WBBL|01 - WBBL|06 M 83 | Runs 829 | HS 68 | SR 102.22 | Avg 20.22 WKTS 90 | BBI 4-18 | Econ 5.31 | Avg 17.92

Marizanne Kapp has played the most games by an international player at a single club with her 83 matches at the Sixers. It was a very fruitful partnership with Kapp leading the wickets tally three years in a row, taking out the Sixers’ MVP twice and making the Team of the Tournament four times. Kapp’s highlights include a hat-trick against the Stars and her best figures of 4-18 in the first second Sydney Smash. She was also a threat with bat in hand, scoring three half-centuries and 829 runs in total.

01:23 Play video Kapp captures four in dominant display

Sara McGlashan (New Zealand)

Seasons: WBBL|01 - WBBL|04 M 64 | Runs 923 | HS 79 | SR 106.71 | Avg 20.51

New Zealander Sara McGlashan played for just one club during her time in the WBBL and in her first season was one of the Sixers’ best. She made the Team of the Tournament after making 366 runs in that tournament. She still contributed strongly in her following three seasons but never quite replicated her success in of WBBL|01, however McGlashan was still a part of the back-to-back championships.

00:56 Play video Smashin' McGlashan stars again for Sixers

Dane van Niekerk (South Africa)

Seasons: WBBL|02 - WBBL|06 M 62 | Runs 686 | HS 51 | SR 107.36 | Avg 20.79 WKTS 65 | BBI 4-13 | Econ 6.45 | Avg 21.05

After starting her career at the Renegades in WBBL|01, Dane van Niekerk joined the Sixers where she had an impactful five seasons. A back-to-back championship winner, she earned Team of the Tournament selection in WBBL|03 for her 20 wickets and she was incredibly consistent the following year with wickets in 12 out of 14 games. Van Niekerk is also a part of the WBBL’s hat-trick club, hers coming against the Hurricanes in WBBL|02. She had some vital innings with the bat as well, especially in the later years of her time at the club.

01:08 Play video Van Niekerk bamboozles Hurricanes for hat-trick

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Seasons: WBBL|08 - WBBL|09 M 29 | Runs 491 | HS 82 | SR 100.20 | Avg 20.46

New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates made her way to the Sixers after four seasons at the Strikers. After missing WBBL|07 because of travel restrictions due to COVID, Bates wasted no time getting back to her best scoring her high score in her second game. Playing at the top of the order, Bates helped the Sixers to a finals appearance in WBBL|08. Ahead of WBBL|09 Bates was bypassed the draft as a direct nomination but wasn’t able to make the same impact she had the previous year.

Sophie Ecclestone (England)

Seasons: WBBL|08 M 15 | WKTS 20 | BBI 4-17 | Econ 6.30 | Avg 17.90

The top-ranked limited-overs bowler Sophie Eccleston made an immediate mark on the WBBL in her first season. She took 20 wickets with 13 of those coming in her first seven games. Her best bowling figures of 4-17 came against the Strikers in just her second game. Ecclestone was due to return for WBBL|09 but was ruled out of the season with injury.

00:59 Play video England star Ecclestone puts the Strikers in a spin

Shafali Verma (India)

Seasons: WBBL|07 M 13 | Runs 191 | HS 57 | SR 105.52 | Avg 17.36

Shafali Verma joined the WBBL as one the top-ranked T20I batters at just 17 years of age, alongside Indian teammate Radha Yadav. Expectations were high for the talented Indian which she met with a consistent first season in the competition scoring two half-centuries against the Hurricanes and Strikers.

01:32 Play video Shafali strikes her first WBBL half-century

Radha Yadav (India)

Seasons: WBBL|07 M 12 | WKTS 9 | BBI 2-22 | Econ 6.81 | Avg 25.11

Radha Yadav’s first and only season in the WBBL was at the Sixers alongside Indian teammate Shafali Verma. She joined the side as a left-arm spin option and was dependable with her nine wickets. She did make the season’s fielding highlight reel with her one-handed screamer against the Hurricanes.

00:51 Play video Radha plucks a brilliant one-handed catch

Chloe Tryon (South Africa)

Seasons: WBBL|09 M 12 | Runs 277 | HS 42 | SR 131.28 | Avg 25.18 WKTS 9 | BBI 4-10 | Econ 7.79 | Avg 29.44

A first-round selection for the Sixers in the inaugural overseas player draft, Tyron had one of her best seasons in the WBBL in her first season for the club. She was strong in the middle order passing 40 twice and scoring 39 against the Strikers. Her most memorable moment came against the Stars where she was thrown the ball for the final over. The Stars needed seven runs of off six balls to win but Tyron claimed 3-2 to win it for the Sixers.

01:12 Play video Tryon hammers 41 off 16 to boost Sixers

Linsey Smith (England)

Seasons: WBBL|09 M 11 | WKTS 11 | BBI 2-17 | Econ 6.43 | Avg 23.27

Linsey Smith replaced countrywoman Sophie Ecclestone for WBBL|09 after a season with the Stars. While she couldn’t reach the heights of her teammate she still contributed 11 wickets in 11 games.

Amy Jones (England)

Seasons: WBBL|02 - WBBL|03 M 8 | Runs 58 | HS 16 | SR 95.08 | Avg 11.60

Amy Jones was called into the Sixers squad win when Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk were unavailable due to international duty. She was deployed all throughout the batting order during her time and couldn’t impact with just 58 runs for six innings. Jones went on to become an important part of the Scorchers line-up where she has largely played since outside of one season with the Thunder.

Laura Marsh (England)

Seasons: WBBL|01 M 6 | WKTS 9 | BBI 3-17 | Econ 5.84 | Avg 12.44

The recruitment of England’s most successful spin bowler was a coup ahead of the inaugural season of the competition. The off-spinner only played six games in magenta, making a big impression with nine wickets, her best figures in her last appearance with 3-18 against the Strikers.

Hollie Armitage (England)

Seasons: WBBL|05 M 5 | Runs 54 | HS 24 | SR 101.89 | Avg 10.80

Hollie Armitage was called into the team and the massive task of filling the hole left by Ellyse Perry when she injured her AC joint. While she didn’t have the output that Perry has had in the WBBL she did provide some highlights with two classic catches against the Scorchers.

Jess Kerr (New Zealand)

Seasons: WBBL|05 M 5 | W 4 | BB 2-20 | Econ 7.11 | Avg 32.0

Jess Kerr, sister of superstar Amelia Kerr, joined the Sixers after spending a year with the Heat as a replacement player in WBBL|08. The right-arm quick was selected with pick 25 in the first ever WBBL overseas player draft and went on to play five games and take four wickets.