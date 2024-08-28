Name the Cup! Fan vote to help shape new one-day cup trophy

The men's One-Day Cup trophy will honour a great of the game with fan input to help choose the name

It's hosted a dozen different titles, almost as many format shifts and even a questionable fashion innovation over its 55-year history but Australia's domestic men's one-day cup is now set to undergo its most symbolic change.

The perpetual trophy for the annual limited-overs tournament first introduced as a 40-over competition in 1969-70 will be named in honour of a former great from this summer, with fans to have direct input into the final decision.

For more than half a century the second-oldest domestic one-day series in world cricket (after the UK's introduced in 1963) has carried a prize bearing the name of various principal sponsors.

But from 2024-25, it will follow the likes of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (for Australia India men's Tests), the Ruth Preddy Cup (Women's National Cricket League) and Sheffield Shield (men's first-class competition) with a titular trophy.

Key criteria to Name the Cup An elite record in the domestic men’s One-Day Cup A top ODI player for Australia A player who has had a major impact on the game

Ahead of this summer's season opener between New South Wales and Western Australia at Sydney's Cricket Central on September 22, Cricket Australia is seeking input from a wide range of sources before engraving a fitting name on the one-day cup.

Over the coming weeks, the case for the greatest contributions to the men's one-day competition will be explored with articles, video highlights and social media posts on cricket.com.au and associated social channels.

Fans can be part of the process by engaging through those social channels, voting in polls on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, or emailing onedaycup@cricket.com.au.

In addition to fans' views, the final decision will also be informed by State and Territory associations, grassroots cricket clubs and player polling.

Following that input and during the opening round of this summer's tournament, a shortlist of contenders will be announced with the trophy name to be revealed ahead of the final on March 1.

The key criteria for bestowing the honour include an outstanding record in the men's domestic one-day competition, Australia representation in the 50-over arena and deeds – both individual records and innovative approach – that are synonymous with the game's inaugural short-format.

As such, names expected to figure prominently in those discussions include:

Multiple winners of the annual player-of-the tournament award Matthew Hayden (1989-90 and 1990-91), Darren Lehmann (2000-01 and 2001-02), Matthew Elliott (2006-07 and 2007-08), Brad Hodge (2009-10 and 2010-11) and Cameron White (2013-14 and 2014-15)

(1989-90 and 1990-91), (2000-01 and 2001-02), (2006-07 and 2007-08), (2009-10 and 2010-11) and (2013-14 and 2014-15) Long-serving Australia One-Day International stars Dean Jones , Steve Waugh , Mark Waugh , Michael Bevan , Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist who regularly starred at domestic level

, , , , and who regularly starred at domestic level All-time leading wicket-taker James Hopes (with the leading runs scorer in the competition's history being Hodge who also boasts most individual centuries with 20)

Among the memorable efforts also sure to stir memories and support are Victoria skipper Bill Lawry's 108 off 143 balls in the 1971-72 decider against South Australia (the maiden century to be scored in a grand final of the competition).

And Dennis Lillee's extraordinary feat in a 1976-77 semi-final at the WACA Ground where Western Australia were humbled for 77 before he tore through a Queensland top-order that included Greg Chappell and Viv Richards to claim 4-21 as the Bulls were skittled for 62.

Bevan stands alone as the individual involved in the most title victories with six (five with New South Wales and one with Tasmania).

In addition to being the competition's greatest wicket-taker, Hopes is also the only all-rounder to have completed the treble of 1000 runs (he finished with 2291), 100 wickets (155) and 10-plus catches (27).

And under Jones's captaincy in 1994-95, Victoria became the first (and, to date, only) top-level men's team to go through a one-day cup season undefeated while also wearing shorts as part of their on-field uniform.

"Australia has a rich history in one-day cricket and the format has produced inspirational players and teams for generations of cricket fans," Cricket Australia's Chief of Cricket James Allsopp said today.

"Naming the one-day domestic trophy after one of our greats is another opportunity for Australian cricket to honour the legacy of our past cricketers while further strengthening the connection between past and present players.

"With so many legends of one-day cricket, we know that whoever the trophy is named after in perpetuity will be thoroughly deserving of the honour."

