Hurricanes show faith in Stanlake with new deal

Paceman Billy Stanlake hopes to be back to his best in BBL|14 after featuring in just one Big Bash game for the past three summer

The Hobart Hurricanes have backed in towering paceman Billy Stanlake to return to his peak this summer with a fresh one-year deal.

It's a show of faith in the Queensland-born recruit who moved south to join the Tasmania set-up in mid-2022.

Stanlake has battled a slew of injuries that have limited him to just one appearance in the KFC BBL since 2020, bowling three overs in Perth last December.

He returned to action sporadically last summer for Tasmania, making a sole, wicketless appearance for the Hurricanes, but did take eight wickets in a rare first-class game in February.

The Hurricanes are yet to see the best of Stanlake but Cricket Tasmania has seen enough glimpses of what the 204-centimetre right armer can do, with General Manager of High Performance Salliann Beams lauding Stanlake’s ability to offer “another element” to their already strong bowling line-up.

“His height and bounce offers something different to the other bowlers on our list,” Beams said.

"We have seen how damaging he has been in the BBL, and for Australia, and are excited to see what's to come for him this season.”

Stanlake represented Australia in 19 T20 internationals between 2017-19 and also played in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyperabad.

To play his part in a Hurricanes resurgence he faces the challenge of breaking into an established pace bowling lineup that includes the experience of Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith, currently on tour with Australia's limited-overs sides in the UK, and England international Chris Jordan.

The Hurricanes also added spin bowler Rishad Hossain and wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope at the recent overseas player draft.

Hurricanes will open their season with a trip to Melbourne to face the Melbourne Renegades on December 19.

Contracted for BBL|14: Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope (West Indies), Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh), Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Mac Wright Ins: Charlie Wakim, Shai Hope (West Indies), Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh) BBL|14 Draft selections: Shai Hope, Chris Jordan (pre-signed), Rishad Hossain Out of contract: Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Stars have added another spin option to their lineup in emerging left-armer Doug Warren for BBL|14.

The left-arm orthodox bowler has been rewarded with his first BBL contract after showing promising signs in his rookie year with Victoria, and played a Sheffield Shield match against Queensland when Todd Murphy was injured, earning cult hero status with wild celebrations after taking his maiden wicket.

THEY CAN'T CATCH HIM!



Debutant Doug Warren picks up his first #SheffieldShield wicket and the fan club is loving it! pic.twitter.com/1zJmd1OCVF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 17, 2023

The 23-year-old, who joins fellow recent recruit Hamis McKenzie and Pakistani draft pick Usama Mir in the club's spin stocks, was earmarked by Stars General Manager Blair Crouch as the "next generation" of Stars talent.

"Doug is an exciting prospect and he's got a wonderful opportunity to learn from some of Australia's best T20 cricketers of the past decade in Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell," said Crouch. "As a list management team we've always got one eye on the future and it's important to keep bringing through the next generation of Stars players and exposing them to elite level T20 cricket."

Contracted for BBL|14: Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran (England), Ben Duckett (England), Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Usama Mir (Pakistan), Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Doug Warren, Beau Webster Ins: Tom Curran (Sixers), Hamish McKenzie (Scorchers), Ben Duckett (England) Outs: Nick Larkin (retired) BBL|14 Draft selections: Ben Duckett, Tom Curran (pre-signed), Usama Mir Out of contract: Joe Burns, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Corey Rocchiccioli

The Adelaide Strikers have also announced long term deals for South Australian products Harry Nielsen and Thomas Kelly.

Middle order batter Kelly has signed on for another three years after initially going the club as a replacement player for Test star Travis Head in 2021 while keeper-batter Nielsen has agreed to another two-years with the club.

Both players will need to break into a Strikers lineup full of firepower with Alex Carey signing on for another season and the recent acquisitions of overseas stars Ollie Pope, Jamie Overton and Fabian Allen at the overseas player draft.

New Strikers coach Tim Paine having worked closely with the duo as an assistant coach in BBL|13 said they had played an “important part” in the clubs finals run last season.

"Thomas brings great energy to the group with his innovative batting and exuberance in the field," Paine said.

"While, as a former keeper myself, I love Harry's glovework which is matched by his professionalism and on-field leadership."