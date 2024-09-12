What your team's best XI might look like in WBBL|10

Following the WBBL draft and as clubs move closer to finalising their squads, we have had a look at how each team's strongest XI might shape up

Adelaide Strikers

Scarily, the Strikers have strengthened the squad that has won back-to-back titles. They will only have their strongest possible XI on hand during the middle stages of the tournament when both Smriti Mandhana and Laura Wolvaardt are available – the former has an international series against New Zealand in late October, while the latter will miss the end of the tournament due to a series against England – but they are sure to have a selection squeeze at that point with the overall balance of the side to determine final selections.

The heavy Australian international schedule either side of the WBBL could mean Darcie Brown and Megan Schutt have limited loads, creating opportunities for Ireland allrounder Orla Prendergast and recruit Eleanor Larosa to shine with the ball throughout the tournament. The Strikers may also sign a replacement international (or two) to cover the games where Wolvaardt and Mandhana aren’t available.

Potential strongest Strikers XI: Smriti Mandhana, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson (wk), Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast/Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anesu Mushangwe, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Remaining squad members: Eleanor Larosa (two local spots to fill)

Brisbane Heat

There have been a lot of changes for the Heat this off-season, with a new crop of internationals joining the team and a host of familiar faces departing alongside the addition of a new coach in Mark Sorell.

However, the core of the Heat squad remains strong, and some of the departures of players including Amelia Kerr, Georgia Voll and Courtney Sippel means there are likely to be increased opportunities for Aussie Under-19s quick Lucy Hamilton and Australia A leggie Grace Parsons.

Potential strongest Heat XI: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Shikha Pandey, Nicola Hancock, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton

Remaining squad members: Bonnie Berry, Sianna Ginger, Mikayla Wrigley, Ellie Johnston

Hobart Hurricanes

The Hurricanes went for batting firepower to boost their squad as they look to make the finals for just the second time since WBBL|02. The core of their squad has remained stable – and it is a group that knows success, with most also playing for Tasmania’s ultra-successive team in the one-day WNCL.

They will need to juggle the availability of England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who will miss the latter stages of the season on international duties. Fortunately, they have a built-in replacement opener in Elyse Villani, while they also have the option of securing a replacement overseas player for that period. Coach Jude Coleman revealed last month Rachel Trenaman is expected to miss the season as she continues to rehabilitate a serious knee injury, while spinner Amy Smith is also under an injury cloud for the tournament.

Potential strongest Hurricanes XI: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Lizelle Lee (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Ruth Johnston, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Amy Smith*, Hayley Silver-Holmes

*if fit

Remaining squad members: Rachel Trenaman (injured) (three local spots left to fill, plus an injury replacement/s)

Melbourne Renegades

The Renegades have a couple of serious ‘ins’ this season with Aussie stars Sophie Molineux and Tayla Vlaeminck back after missing WBBL|09 through injury. The Renegades will not have England batter Alice Capsey at the back end of the season due to international commitments in South Africa, but their two West Indies internationals have full availability. With a squad packed with bowling talent in particular, there will be a selection squeeze – hence the fence-sitting on the call between an extra batter or bowler, while there are also calls to be made on the balance between pace and spin.

If Tayla Vlaeminck’s loads are managed between a packed Aussie international calendar, fellow express quick Milly Illingworth will get her chance to shine. There are also calls to be made on who will open the batting – Hayley Matthews is a lock, while Molineux, Emma de Broughe and Deadra Dottin are all options to join her. Georgia Wareham has also made a case to bat higher up the order after hitting a T20I fifty for Australia earlier this year. Josie Dooley is contracted for this season, but not expected to play as she continues her rehabilitation following a serious medical incident suffered on holiday in April.

Potential strongest Renegades XI: Hayley Matthews, Emma de Broughe, Alice Capsey, Sophie Molineux (c), Deandra Dottin, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Nicole Faltum (wk), Georgia Prestwidge/Naomi Stalenberg, Sarah Coyte, Tayla Vlaeminck

Remaining squad members: Josie Dooley, Milly Illingworth, Ella Hayward

Melbourne Stars

So far the Stars have only announced 11 players for WBBL|10, so that’s the team we’ve picked! They are keeping their cards close to their chests but expect more signing news to come shortly.

The group they have currently assembled looks strong, with Marizanne Kapp signing for the next three seasons, while two new India recruits in Yastika Bhatia and Deepti Sharma join a very strong group of local players including Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth. They have also strengthened their spin stocks via the signing of Deepti and the addition of Maisy Gibson from the Hurricanes.

Potential strongest Stars XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Tess Flintoff, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Reid, Sasha Moloney, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Sophie Day

Remaining squad members: Four spots left to fill.

Perth Scorchers

Again, there is real depth in the Scorchers squad and while we’ve picked this frontline XI, Amy Jones will miss the back half of the season due to England’s tour of South Africa, and you can expect rotations among the frontline pace attack. The addition of India’s Dayalan Hemalatha is an exciting one, and she could be deployed at the top of the order or a bit further down. Mikayla Hinkley adds firepower to the middle order, while there are back-ups in all departments.

The loss of Piepa Cleary to a season-ending ACL injury is a blow.

Potential strongest Scorchers XI: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke, Amy Jones, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mikayla Hinkley, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Stella Campbell, Chloe Ainsworth

Remaining squad members: Piepa Cleary (injured), Chloe Piparo (two spots left to fill).

Sydney Sixers

Depth and star power sums up the Sixers’ extraordinarily strong list. The biggest question is whether they can finally translate an elite squad into finals success? There are also some questions to be answered around the batting order. In recent years, the Sixers have favoured an overseas option like Suzie Bates or Shafali Verma to partner Alyssa Healy at the top of the order – although Healy’s dog bite injury last year did throw a spanner in the works and saw Ellyse Perry return to the role she held through the first five WBBL seasons. Will Hollie Armitage open the batting, will Amelia Kerr get the gig when she arrives, or will Perry reclaim that role?

The Sixers will also have the chance to sign an overseas replacement player or two, given Kerr will miss the first couple of games, and Sophie Ecclestone will depart early for the tour of South Africa. There are also likely to be chances for all members of the Sixers’ deep pace-bowling attack to shine.

Potential strongest Sixers XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Hollie Armitage, Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Courtney Sippel

Remaining squad members: Kate Pelle, Kate Peterson (two spots left to fill)

Sydney Thunder

The Thunder had a successful day at the WBBL draft, while they have also been very active on the recruitment front this off-season, poaching Georgia Voll from the Heat and Taneale Peschel from the Scorchers. They are another team with plenty of depth and pace options, and have an experienced group of internationals joining their uber-talented crop of young locals. It’s worth noting that Sammy-Jo Johnson remains off contract. Heather Knight will miss the back end of the season as she skippers England in South Africa, but the Thunder planned ahead for that in the draft when they selected uncapped English allrounder Georgia Adams as a fourth overseas player.

There are some calls to be made on the batting order, with Tahlia Wilson impressing opening the batting for Australia A last month, while Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll are also options to partner Chamari Athapaththu.

Potential strongest Thunder XI: Chamari Athapaththu, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Heather Knight (c), Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington, Taneale Peschel, Sam Bates, Shabnim Ismail

Remaining squad members: Georgia Adams (fourth overseas player), Claire Moore, Sienna Eve (two local spots left to fill)