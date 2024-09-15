The method behind Australia's rise to T20 powerhouse

Travis Head has been a central figure in Australia's T20 team becoming an international force

Two disastrous World Cup losses aside, 2024 has been Australia's most fruitful in the T20 format and it's been built largely from their destructive Powerplay batting.

Travis Head has been instrumental to Australia's "from ball one" attack on the first six overs, with a return to the Indian Premier League earlier this year also bringing huge flow on benefits for the national team.

Australia are ranked first by some margin in all the key Powerplay metrics in men's T20 internationals this year, a major factor in the team securing the most T20 wins (14) they've had in a calendar year.

Their win percentage of 77.77 from 18 matches is second to only world champions India (84.21%) among the major cricket playing nations.

Driven by an average loss of just 1.3 wickets in the Powerplay per match, Australia have the highest run-rate, strike rate and collective batting average in the first six overs in T20 internationals in 2024, as well as facing the fewest balls per boundary.

One of those T20 World Cup losses, which ultimately proved the difference in ending their tournament at the Super Eight stage, saw Australia surrender three wickets in the first six overs on a wearing St Vincent surface chasing Afghanistan's 6-148, who had earlier put up a 118-run first wicket stand.

The other, against India 36 hours later, saw Head and captain Mitch Marsh power Australia to 1-65 after six overs before they ran out of steam chasing the 206 set by the eventual champions.

While Australia had a remarkable run to their first T20 title in 2021, their win percentage of 45.45 that year – which included 4-1 series losses to both West Indies and Bangladesh – pointed to a team still finding its feet.

This year however, Marsh's side has delivered the consistency often associated with Australia's great Test and one-day teams.

"Across the board, we know that we're a really good cricket team," Marsh told cricket.com.au following a washout in the third T20 in Manchester, which resulted in a 1-1 series draw with England.

"We've obviously given guys a few games (and) some guys have had different responsibilities throughout.

"We've got young guys who got experience and 'Heady's' had an incredible 12 months batting up the top.

"T20 is about clicking at the right time and trying to be as consistent as we possibly can."

That consistency has been exemplified in Head, who since joining Sunrisers Hyderabad in March for his first IPL campaign since 2017, has averaged 42 striking at almost 185 runs per 100 balls across all T20 cricket, which includes his stint with Washington Freedom in the American league.

The left-hander points to a regularity of T20 cricket as a contributing factor to his success, and Australia will be hoping the same holds true for newcomers Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk as they build towards the 2026 World Cup.

"I haven't played a lot of T20 cricket until the last 12 months," Head said after his 23-ball 59 in the series opener against England.

"Working on my game, a lot comes down to the technique and what I'm trying to achieve out of my swing. I feel like I'm in really good positions to hit the ball."

The group listed above, except Inglis with 21 appearances, had all played fewer than 10 T20 internationals before Australia's UK tour.

Green and Hardie have already shown the benefit of consistent exposure at international level with a terrific death partnership in the second T20 in Cardiff, adding 36 runs in 17 deliveries to take Australia's total to just shy of 200.

With head coach Andrew McDonald indicating Short, Fraser-McGurk and Green are the options to replace retired opener David Warner long-term, how Australia shape their middle-order looms as an intriguing conundrum ahead of the next global tournament in India and Sri Lanka in 18 months' time.

Josh Inglis scored a record 43-ball century from first drop (Marsh's regular spot) against Scotland, while Green impressed with scores of 36 and 62no at No.4 in what is usually Glenn Maxwell's batting position.

Marcus Stoinis – one of the side's best at the World Cup in June – and Tim David saw limited opportunities in Scotland, and both missed out in their two innings against England.

Australia's run-rate and strike rate drops considerably in the middle overs (7-15), and their balls per boundary rises, which could perhaps be expected as the field restrictions ease for a side striking seven runs faster per 100 balls than the next best team in the Powerplay (West Indies – 164 to Australia's 171).

However, over the past two matches they've also been exposed by the leg-spin of Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone, who combined for seven wickets in Southampton and Cardiff while conceding fewer than seven runs per over between them.

Tim David was out to a sweep shot for the first time in his international career in the first match in Southampton, while Stoinis was out to Livingstone both times in the series.

Australia's collective strike rate against spin in T20Is in 2024 is just shy of 140, 30 runs fewer than against pace, with their 170.09 the highest of all teams.

The absence of Maxwell – widely regarded as Australia's best white-ball batter against spin – was no doubt a contributing factor during the T20 leg of their UK tour.

Head says Australia's mantra at the top is to find the boundary from the first ball, and they've posted their two highest Powerplay scores in the history of the format in both series openers (1-113 against Scotland and 1-86 against England).

Should they continue to push the limits through the middle overs with batters still growing into international cricket, anything is possible for a side that's no longer a T20 underachiever but one that is expected to win the T20 World Cup every two years.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

