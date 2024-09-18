Ponting appointed Punjab Kings head coach

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has found a new IPL home, signing a lengthy deal to continue his long association with the league

The Indian Premier League coaching career of Ricky Ponting will continue with the former Australia captain appointed head coach of the Punjab Kings on a four-year contract ahead of the 2025 season.

Ponting takes over the role from NSW coach Trevor Bayliss who parted ways with the Kings in July after they finished ninth in this year's IPL.

Ponting's appointment follows seven seasons with the Delhi Capitals where the club had failed to reach the playoffs in the past three seasons. Under Ponting they enjoyed three years of success between 2019 and 2021, reaching the playoffs each season, including reaching the final in 2020.

The 49-year-old will be the Kings' third coach in four seasons as the franchise look to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

"We are delighted to have Ricky on to guide and build our team for the next four seasons. His experience is crucial to help us develop a squad to deliver on-field success," Kings' CEO Satish Menon said in a statement.

The Kings haven't won an IPL title in their 16-year history with their 2014 campaign, where they finished runners-up, standing as the club's best-ever finish.

"I am grateful to Punjab Kings for presenting me with the opportunity to be the new head coach. I am excited to take up the new challenge," Ponting said.

"I had great conversations with the owners and the management about the way forward and was truly elated to see the alignment of our visions for the team.

"We all want to repay the fans who have stayed with the franchise over the years and we promise that they will see a much different Punjab Kings going forward."

Ponting has been involved in the IPL since their inaugural season in 2008 where he played with the Kolkata Knight Riders before the Mumbai Indians in 2013.