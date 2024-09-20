The 'yin and yang' making Aussie duo a formidable pairing

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne are averaging 200 together in the 50-over format

From the moment Marnus Labuschagne arrived at the crease during Australia's flawless chase in the first ODI, he and Travis Head would only face consecutive dot balls twice for the rest of the innings.

They also scored off the last ball in 12 of the 19 overs they faced as a pair, setting a fluent tempo to reel in England's 315 with six overs to spare.

The ease at which Australia rotated strike through the middle overs was the biggest difference compared to England's innings, which capitulated after Labuschagne had opener Ben Duckett and captain Harry Brook caught and bowled in consecutive overs.

Both sides' run-rates were comparable up to the 33-over mark – the point where Labuschagne inserted his influence on the contest, first with the ball and then with the bat after reaching 15 off 23 without a boundary.

From that point on, after Duckett perished to Labuschagne five short of his century, England failed to score off consecutive deliveries or more 15 times and faced a dot ball to finish the over 10 times.

The hosts appeared stuck in one mode of attack at all costs, losing eight wickets for 102 runs as they succumbed to the visitors' four-pronged spin attack.

The regular wickets eased the pressure on Aussie skipper Mitch Marsh, allowing him to cycle through his part-time spin options after losing Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell with illness pre-match and Ben Dwarshuis through injury four overs into a promising ODI debut.

"It highlighted that big scores are a massive part of playing 50-over cricket," England's interim head coach Marcus Trescothick said after Head's 154 not out from 129 balls took Australia to victory.

Adam Zampa (3-49), Labuschagne (3-39), Head (2-34) and Matt Short (1-68) combined to swing the momentum as Australia bowled 18 straight overs of spin to finish the England innings, claiming nine wickets between them to set an Australian record in men's ODIs for the most wickets taken by spin in a match.

Head and Labuschagne had no such issues as they plotted Australia's path to a 13th straight win in the 50-over format and their sixth in a row against England.

Their methods may differ completely – calm and meticulous Labuschagne and brash and crash Head – but that's what makes them such a tough pairing for opponents to bowl at.

Thursday's chase at Trent Bridge brought back vivid memories of their 192-run fourth wicket stand in November last year that demoralised hosts India and took Australia to a sixth men's 50-over World Cup triumph.

"We said that out there, we just really enjoy batting together," Labuschagne told cricket.com.au following Australia's seven-wicket win in the first ODI.

"It's a little bit of yin and yang, we complement each other nicely.

"We play very differently so the field is always changing and there's a lot of moving parts when we're batting well together."

It's an advantage they're making a habit of capitalising on. Thursday in Nottingham was the first time they'd batted together in an ODI since the World Cup final, a format they boast an average partnership of 200 in four innings.

Head's knock was a career-best in 50-over internationals and his second 150-plus score against England, while Labuschagne's 77no was his ODI best against their Ashes rivals who he now averages 51.16 against in eight innings.

The right-hander said post-match Head's tempo was the best he'd ever seen, ensuring Australia avoided the troubles England faced through the middle of their innings.

Labuschagne also upped the tempo as Head tired towards the end, scoring his last 58 runs in 34 balls, which included an 18-run over from the leg-spin of Liam Livingstone.

"It was an unbelievable innings again, he (Head) was just clinical with the bat, seriously great striking up front and I think he dragged his tempo back probably the best I've ever seen," Labuschagne said.

"(He's) just playing so smart.

"What happened nicely is we lost a wicket, rebuilt, lost a wicket, rebuilt, and there was always an in batter at the other end, which helped because you could actually get yourself in.

"At the start of my innings I felt a little bit under pressure, but the runs were ticking over at the other end, and we were really getting into the partnership.

"Then once you found the rhythm and the feel of batting, then you could put them under pressure."

Head added that he too found it "difficult at the start" but once set he was able capitalise to form big partnerships with Steve Smith (76 for the second wicket), Cameron Green (73 for the third) and an unbroken 148-run fourth wicket stand with Labuschagne.

"It's extremely good day when you look back at it and we've set the platform (for the series)," he said.

"When we get a couple of healthy blokes back, the challenge will be to continue to keep pressure on.

"We were tested in parts, but nice to hold our nerve and get through those stages."

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

