Australia to make late call on Gardner following head clash

Positive signs for Aussie duo who trained on Saturday following their collision in the series opener

00:51 Play video Gardner rubbed out after pre-game collision with Wareham

Australia will wait until Sunday to make a call on Ashleigh Gardner's availability for the second T20I against New Zealand in Mackay following the collision with teammate Georgia Wareham that saw her miss the series opener.

The star allrounder trained alongside her teammates in Mackay on Saturday morning and has not been diagnosed with concussion following the incident.

Gardner was pulled from the opening game as a precaution given her history of head knocks and she will continue to be monitored following Saturday's training session ahead of the second game.

Wareham, who did play on Thursday, also trained and has not displayed any symptoms of concussion.

Australia will be looking to secure a series win on Sunday after taking out a five-wicket victory in the opening game.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Beth Mooney – who will play her 100th T20I on Sunday – said there were areas for improvement.

01:59 Play video Ms Consistent: Mooney celebrates 100 T20Is

"It was a good game for us (but) not a great one," Mooney said.

"So we're looking to sharpen up every facet of the game, maybe getting off to a bit of a better start with the bat in terms of wickets lost, and then with the ball, maybe tidying up a few different areas there.

"(New Zealand) got 140 on the board and they perhaps were a few runs short, so we'll have to adjust tomorrow night if they come out pretty hard."

Australia will also be looking to continue refining their T20 game ahead of next month's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

This series against the White Ferns will be followed by two warm-up matches against England and the West Indies in Dubai prior to their opening game of the tournament against Sri Lanka on October 5.

"It's just a great opportunity for us as individuals and me as well to try and get some game time in ... to try a few different things, see what works and what doesn't, and really trying to nail that style of play we've been talking about," Mooney said.

"It's an exciting series against a world-class opposition who came to the fore the other night and put us under the pump."

It remains unclear whether New Zealand captain Sophie Devine will be available for what is now a must-win game for the White Ferns.

Devine sat out on Thursday as she continues her return from an ankle injury suffered during The Hundred, and the White Ferns are understandably keen to take a cautious approach with the superstar allrounder ahead of the T20 World Cup.

CommBank T20I Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

First T20: Australia defeated New Zealand by five wickets

Second T20: September 22, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 7.10pm

Third T20: September 24, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 7.10pm