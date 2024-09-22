Gardner cleared of concussion, returns for second T20I

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine also back as visitors seek win to stay in the series

Ashleigh Gardner has returned to Australia’s XI for the second T20I against New Zealand in Mackay after being cleared of concussion, while Sophie Devine is also back to lead the White Ferns.

Australia will bat first after Alyssa Healy won the toss at Great Barrier Reef Arena, with NZ needing to upset the hosts – and snap their eight-game T20I losing streak – to keep the three-game series alive.

Gardner was not diagnosed with concussion following her head clash with teammate Georgia Wareham during the warm-up for Thursday’s series opener, but was pulled from the match as a precaution given her history of concussions.

The allrounder trained on Saturday and after being given the all-clear to play, has replaced Heather Graham in Australia’s XI.

Tayla Vlaeminck has made way for fellow speedster Darcie Brown.

Devine sat out the first game as she continued to rehabilitate the ankle she injured at The Hundred.

Her return is one of two changes for the White Ferns, with Eden Carson also coming into the XI while Jess Kerr and Leigh Kasperek made way.

Sunday’s game marks a special milestone for Beth Mooney who has become the sixth woman to play 100 T20Is for Australia.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Mooney said there were several areas where Australia would look to improve following their five-wicket win on Thursday.

"It was a good game for us (but) not a great one," Mooney said.

"So we're looking to sharpen up every facet of the game, maybe getting off to a bit of a better start with the bat in terms of wickets lost, and then with the ball, maybe tidying up a few different areas there.

"(New Zealand) got 140 on the board and they perhaps were a few runs short, so we'll have to adjust tomorrow night if they come out pretty hard."

CommBank T20I Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

First T20: Australia defeated New Zealand by five wickets

Second T20: September 22, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 7.10pm

Third T20: September 24, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 7.10pm